 DC Comics compilation: Dark Nights: Death Metal revealed, Generation One announcement and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The beginning of the Joker War, the Generation One, Dark Knights: Death Nights: Dearth Metal, or the 80th anniversary of Green Lantern mark some of the great releases that DC Comics has for next May. A summer is coming in which DC Comics fans are going to have a lot of reading.

Dark Nights: Death Metal event announcement

This week at last they have offered news about the next event of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, confirming that as it was thought, it serves as a sequel to "Dark Nights: Metal". At the beginning of the week they began launching a series of teasers advancing an imminent announcement. Scott Snyder himself revealed on Twitter that Wednesday there would be news, and even Greg Capullo came to show some interiors of the comic.

In the teaser launched we could see a Superman with long hair and an appearance that almost reminded more of street fights, together with another image dedicated to Wonder Woman. See also the message of "Chaos is imminent" He predicted that this series would be as exaggerated and exciting as the 2017 miniseries.

On Wednesday DC Comics made the announcement official, confirmed that it will be titled "Dark Knights: Death Metal ” And it will come this summer. The team formed by the writer Scott Snyder, the artist Greg Capullo, the drawer Jonathan Glapion and the colorist FCO Plascencia get together for this six number miniseries which will start on May 13, 2020.

This new series is based on the events of the stage of Justice League Scott Snyder and the miniseries Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen from James Tynion IV:

When the story begins, the Earth has been consumed by the energy of the Dark Multiverse, with the Laughing Batman and its corrupt Justice League heroes seemingly victorious (descending the world to its mark of evil from the Dark Multiverse, possibly even putting waiting for the supremely perpetual villain). While the brightest heroes like The Flash and Wonder Woman with their Chainsaw of Truth try to protect what's left of humanity … not everyone has been so lucky.

The motorcycle that drives Grim Reaper Batman struggles with resistance. And as for the long gray-haired Superman, he has been "cursed to energize the Earth's sun for all eternity." An eternal battle will begin when Wonder Woman takes the initiative and gathers the last heroes of the Earth to defeat the laughing Batman.

The series will also be accompanied by several numbers of "Metalverse" to complete the summer, showing how other heroes and villains have been transformed or corrupted by the desolate and dystopian world in which the Earth has become. There are still more announcements to come, and mysteries that will remain for a while.

I've been waiting to make this story since we finished ‘Dark Nights: Metal’. Explains Scott Snyder. As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging. I hope that if people liked the first series enough, we have the opportunity to mount something bigger, and that is our plan for Death Metal.

For all of us, ‘Dark Knights: Death Metal’ is about the fun factor. Comics must be fun, loud and exaggerated, ”says Capullo. This series will be exciting and full of great "metal" moments that will make fans go crazy when they see them.

In addition to these quotes from the creators, DC has launched interior art, the cover and the alternative cover of "Dark Nights: Death Metal # 1".

It's killing me that I can't tease you guys !!! 🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻#deathmetal pic.twitter.com/PCiarm1kGq – Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) February 9, 2020

Know what? Fuck it. Fire me. Here’s a proper tease. 🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/ofx704L8cL – Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) February 9, 2020

Via information | DC Comics

The animated Batman series has its sequel in comic format

One of the bombings without a doubt this week, below the official announcement of Death Metal, is that for the most nostalgic, DC Comics will recover the universe of the 90's Batman animated series. The continuation of "Batman: the animated series" will be in the form ofas of this April – with a physical / print version as of May 6 – entitled

The title will be written by the co-creator of the animated series, Paul Dini, and the writer of the series and its spin-offs, Alan Burnett. The series will be drawn by Ty Templeton, who returns after being one of the leading artists of “Batman Adventures”, the spin-off comic from the animated series.

“Batman: The Adventures Continue” It begins when Wayne Companies is attacked by a giant robot that steals "an entire laboratory room." It is up to Batman and a young Robin (Tim Drake) to find out who controls the robot. They also reveal that it will feature characters that did not appear in the original series, such as Jason Todd, Red Hood, Deathstroke or Azrael, among others.

Fans who are familiar with the Batman of The New Batman / Superman Adventures They will be aware, ”Dini advances. Alan and I approached the newsroom with the idea of ​​doing the season that you would have seen if we had not set aside the series to do Batman Beyond.

Tim Drake is still a very young Robin, ”adds Templeton. Batman is not middle-aged or anything, and we are not even close to the events of Batman Beyond.

What is different, however, ”says Burnett,“ is that we are going to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that were not related to the series at that time, but now have it. In other words, there will be secret stories that will turn Batman's world upside down. Things nobody knew were out there, until now. Perhaps the most intriguing character in the series is a young man whose story is entangled in most subjects. He is an intelligent and super slippery loner who knows too much about the Dark Knight. How does this mysterious man fit into the world of Batman Adventures and what he intends to achieve should, I hope, be a real surprise for the old fans.

Via information | DC Comics

Creative team for Titans Giant # 1

The publisher has revealed DC has revealed the content of the comic “Titans Giant # 1“, Next March 18 and that will start a new volume of the anthologies of 100 pages of ‘Giants’. The anthology will be marked by a 16-page story by the writer Phil Hester and the artists Scott Koblish Y Tom Grummett titled “History Lessons” (History lessons).

When one of the professors at Raven University disappears, Nightwing is convinced that the Titans must investigate, ”says the description. But the danger they discover is much greater than that of a missing person, the fate of humanity is at stake, and only Beast Boy can save us!

Marc Guggenheim, great artifice of the Arrowverso and who was showrunner of "Arrow", will also have a story in this comic with the artist Steve Pugh. His story entitled "Normal" It will have 8 pages and this is what has been advanced in its history:

A charismatic cult leader has been recruiting followers to join his ‘church’, a highly suspicious organization locked behind the walls of a private enclosure. For Raven, freeing this vulnerable flock is imperative… the question is, how can you save people who don't want to be saved? ”

Finally, the anthology will be completed with reprints of the stories “The Coast-to-Coast Calamities” of the comic “Teen Titans # 50” (1977); “Everything to Everyone” of the comic "Starfire # 1" (2015); and “Action Detectives Part One” of the comic “Adventures of the Super Sons # 1” (2018).

Via information | Newsarama

Start the review of the times of DC with Generation One: Age of Mysteries

DC Comics has announced these days “Generation One: Age of Mysteries”, which will also mark the editorial plan of the summer. This comic is released in May, which is the first in a series of one-shots large in which a review of different stages of DC Comics will be done.

In these pages we will be witnesses of the main events of the entire history of the DC universe, seen through the eyes of characters such as Wonder Woman, Lucius Fox, Alfred Pennyworth, Green Lantern (Alan Scott), The Specter (Jim Corrigan ), Mister Terrific (Terry Sloane), and others. The series of one-shots It will also expose secrets of the history of DC, such as:

What was the previously undocumented “big bang” of the Age of Mysteries?

What character is the one who truly inaugurates the dawn of superheroes, inspiring everyone else?

What was the real reason behind the withdrawal of the Justice Society of America?

Which hero of the Golden Age will become the greatest villain in history?

What contentious alliance kept the Wayne family dynasty alive after the death of Thomas and Martha?

Who are the new and never before seen wildcards that will be instrumental in DC's push into the future?

These five comics will have all the answers to these questions, establishing what they define as "the boldest stories in DC."

On an artistic level, they say that we will face a “who is who”, with a general story of Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Jurgens, Andy Schmidt, Robert Venditti and Joshua Williamson, illustrated by artists such as Doug Mahnke, Bryan Hitch, Mikel Janín, Ivan Reis, David Marquez and more. “Generation One: Age of Mysteries” is written by Andy Schmidt, with main art of Doug Mahnke. Each of the comics will have a cover of Jim Cheung and an alternative cover of Gary Frank.

Each comic will have a monthly periodicity, and the titles of the following numbers are:

“Generation Two: Age of the Metahuman”

“Generation Three: Age of Crisis”

“Generation Four: Age of Rebirth”

“Generation Five: Age of Tomorrow”

The special series of Generation it's built to bring the new DC timeline to life, ”says DC editor Dan DiDio. With Generation One: Age of Mysteries and each subsequent volume, we will illuminate the editorial history of more than 80 years of the DC universe as we trace the course of the bright future of DC characters. All our great stories and events will create the backdrop and context for the new great adventures we have planned. Everything counts, and we guarantee that there will be surprises along the way.

Via information | DC Comics

Comic book 80th anniversary of Green Lantern

This next May 20, DC Comics will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Alan Scott's original Green Lantern, publishing a new anthology entitled “Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular”. Recall that the first Green Lantern came in 1940 from the hand of the artist Martin Nodell and the writer Bill Finger in the comic “All-American Comics # 16”.

The comic will include not only Alan Scott stories, but stories that will commemorate all the most iconic Green Lanterns, such as Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz, as well as other surprise appearances.

The cover of the comic comes from the hand of Liam Sharp, but as with other special anniversary numbers, there will be several alternative covers of some of the most prominent artists of the publishing house.

Alternative 1940 cover by Nicola Scott

Alternative 1950 cover by Matt Taylor

Alternative 1960 cover by Doug Mahnke

Alternative 1970 cover by Neal Adams

Alternative 1980 cover by David Finch

Alternative 1990 cover by Philip Tan

Alternative 2000 cover by Ivan Reis and Oclair Albert

2010 Alternative Cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

Among the artists involved in the art of comics are Geoff Johns, Darryl Banks, Charlotte Fullerton McDuffie, Sina Grace, Mike Grell, Jeff Lemire, Ron Marz, Denny O'Neil, Fernando Pasarin, Ivan Reis, Rafa Sandoval, Mariko Tamaki , Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion IV and Robert Venditti, among others.

New Man-Bat series

In the midst of so much great comic, there is also room for other series that undoubtedly catch us by surprise, as is the one that will start. The Batman villain, which is really a mixture between man and bat, will have five numbers that will allow us to delve deeper into that struggle between the human side of Kirk Langstrom and his more animal side.

The assistant editor Dave Wielgosz is responsible for writing while Sumit Kumar ("Detective Comics Annual # 3") will handle the art.

For years Kirk Langstrom has struggled with his monstrous alter ego Man-Bat and the serum that transformed him. But he has finally hit bottom after a devastating setback, and he will discharge his anger on each of the citizens of the city of Gotham. Will the combined power of Batman and the GCPD be enough to stop Langstrom once and for all? Or will it be just the beginning of the devastation of Bat-Man?

Mitch Gerads and Evan "Doc Shaner" renew with DC Comics

The artist Mitch Gerads, known for his stage with Mr. Miracle or with Batman, announced earlier this week that it has renewed its contract with the publishing house for a few more years

Hey DC, you'll stay with me for a few more years! I am excited to announce that I have renewed my exclusive contract with DC Comics! DC is not only home to my favorite characters, but also to my favorite people. From Dan, to Jim, and all of the above and below. Excited for the future!

Hey DC, you're stuck with me for a few more years! Excited to announce I've been re-upped my exclusive contract with @DCComics! DC is not only home to my fav characters, but more importantly, my fav people. From Dan, to Jim, and everyone above and below. Excited for the future! 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/a3M6Mhselg – Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) February 11, 2020

In the same way, Evan "Doc" Shaner, which works on the next series of DC Black Label “Strange Adventures”, has renewed its exclusivity agreement with the publisher. The artist shared the news on Twitter, saying that the agreement was for "another couple of years" without giving more details.

I have had this cap since I signed for the first time with DC and although it is weighing over the years, it is still my favorite. I am glad to announce that I have re-signed with DC for a couple more years and will continue to proudly point to this hat when people ask me what I do.

I've had this hat since I first signed on with @DCComics and even though it's taken a beating over the years it's still my favorite. Glad to announce I've resigned with DC for another couple years and I'll keep proudly pointing to this hat when folks ask what I do. pic.twitter.com/mULo9734OR – Doc Shaner (@DocShaner) February 13, 2020

DC celebrates the success of Punchline before its debut

The debut of the apparent Harley Quinn substitute that Joker has sought, the Punchline character, which we saw last week in greater detail, is reaping great success. Punchline will debut in “Batman # 89” on February 19, written by James Tynion IV, with a brief cameo before making his full appearance in “Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen # 3” the following week, on February 26. So much so, that DC Comics has had to request a second impression of both comics so that no fan misses the debut of this character.

This push given by the publisher is a clear reflection of the importance of the character, because even James Tynion IV already confirmed that she will be a vital part of the story "Joker War".

Epilogue for Joker: Killer Smile

Via information | DC Comics

The writer Jeff Lemire and the artist Andrea Sorrentino they continue their series of three numbers of the DC Black seal, “Joker: Killer Smile”, with a 32-page single-page epilogue centered on Batman, in fact its title will be “Batman: The Smile Killer”, with release set for May 13.

This episode will focus on the fandom of young Bruce Wayne towards The Mr. Smiles Show, a program for children of Killer Smile, but does not realize that "the program could have been watching it", as we read in the description of DC.

And not only was young Bruce watching, he was listening … listening to Mr. Smiles speak through the waves only to him.

“Joker: Killer Smile” It revolves around Dr. Ben Arnell, a world-famous psychotherapist who tries to understand what makes Gotham's Joker the prince of crime. The final number “Joker: Killer Smile, # 3” It is launched next Wednesday, February 19.

Via information | Syfy wire

Supergirl comes to an end with her next number 42

Considered a threat by the US military, Supergirl is now a wanted villain! "We can read in the description of the number." General Corvid has come for our heroine … and he won't give up until Kara is gone forever. Meanwhile, the superstorm is enraged stronger than ever, while hundreds of people remain defenseless against it. Can Supergirl prove that it is the heroine that people once thought she was? Or will you disappoint everyone, including herself? Find out in the vibrant conclusion of the series!

Jug of cold water for the fans of the Girl of Steel knowing that the. May requests from the publisher reveal in the description of the comic that it marks the end of the series. The number, written by Jody Houser with art by Rachel Stott, faces Supergirl against the US Army, for whom Supergirl is now a fugitive. DC has not announced if a new volume of the series will be released after this final.

Via information | Newsarama

The Sandman universe expands with The dreaming: Waking Hours

The Black Label seal continues to expand the Sandman universe, this time with “The Dreaming: Waking Hour”. We are facing a limited series of the writer G. Willow Wilson and the artist Bilquis Evel, which as of May takes up the story where the previous volume of The dreaming, whose end will come on April 20, to continue exploring the darkest side of dreams.

A new chapter in the Sandman saga begins with a new miniseries populated with familiar and new faces, ”says the description of the first issue. One of Dream's greatest responsibilities is the creation of nightmares, the beings that torment our dream and direct our thoughts towards darkness. In the form of Ruin, the nightmare of a catastrophic failure, Dream was sure that he had built his next masterpiece … but Ruin can't help but honor his name, sending each situation to a spiral of unexpected consequences. Unfortunately, the Shakespearean scholar (and his exhausted new mother) Lindy has dreamed about Ruin … and in the process, he has delivered him to the awake world!

Unused Superboy Design

Finally, the writer Tom King (Batman) shared this week a design for Superboy that was left unused, describing it as part of a revival of the new incarnation of Superboy that never happened. The author only revealed that he was going to write it, and apparently Kenneth Rocafort (Teen titans) would have been the artist of the series.

Design for the return of Superboy by Kenneth Roquefort. This was part of a series of new 52 Superboy that was supposed to write a lot of years ago and that fell apart for many reasons. However, the design is still great. I had never published it before, I don't think so.