Days of Our Lives Season 59 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The oldest and longest-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives, is becoming a cornerstone of daytime television.

It has been running for roughly 60 years, that is incredible given how popular shows may still be today even if they are decades old.

Like speculations about everything important, there are rumors regarding whether the show will continue after over fifty seasons and 14,000 episodes.

It’s time to replenish the hourglass with sand. Peacock has extended “Days of Our Lives” for an additional two seasons, ensuring that it will at least reach its historic 60th season.

After airing on NBC since 1965, “Days of Our Lives” switched networks in September and is now on Peacock. Before moving to Peacock in 2022, “Days” was NBC’s longest-running drama program.

However, the Peacock decision seems to have given NBCU viewers newfound interest for the program. The sudser has reportedly “consistently remained a top 10 title” among the streamer, according to Peacock.

Since the program moved to Peacock, it hasn’t been renewed before; in fact, Season 58 of the current season was a part of the old NBC agreement.

Days of Our Lives Season 59 Release Date

Fans of Days of Our Lives are excitedly awaiting the premiere of season 59, and some are unsure of the exact day that it will appear on television.

Unfortunately, a date for the season’s intended release has not been made public.

Given the show’s prior release schedule, it is fair to expect that the next season will debut some time in the autumn of 2021.

The show’s creators are working tirelessly to make sure that the upcoming season lives beyond expectations and offers the same amount of drama and intrigue that viewers have grown to love, so fans should relax knowing that they can count on that.

Days of Our Lives Season 59 Cast

Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans

Kristian Alfonso as Hope Brady

Drake Hogestyn as John Black

Alison Sweeney as Sami Brady

Peter Reckell as Bo Brady

Frances Reid as Alice Horton

John Clarke as Mickey Horton

Suzanne Rogers as Maggie Horton

Macdonald Carey as Dr. Tom Horton

Melissa Reeves as Jennifer Horton

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams

Josh Taylor as Roman Brady

Lauren Koslow as Kate Roberts

John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis

James Reynolds as Abe Carver

Days of Our Lives Season 59 Plot

The program chronicles the lives called the people who live in the fictitious town of Salem when they deal with obstacles from life, love, and family.

Days of Our Lives has everything from illicit romances and tragic betrayals to dark plans and stunning revelations.

Even if there are a few season 2 spoilers, fans should expect Days of Our Lives to pick up where it left off.

There’s little question that EJ’s plan to get rid of Gabi and Stefan will be a major narrative element, and fans will be riveted to their screens in the drama unfolds.

The mystery behind the menacing note Paulina found at her workplace has viewers curious to find out more in the meantime.

Days of Our Lives’ next season will unquestionably be a must-watch for program fans as it brings more romantic entanglements, shocking revelations, and unexpected twists.

