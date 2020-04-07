Daughter of Valentín Elizalde wishes success singing and confesses what prevents her

Share it:

Valentína Elizalde is famous for being the daughter of singer Valetín Elizalde, who was murdered on November 25, 2006 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The young woman wants to succeed as a singer, but something prevents her.

Valentina Elizalde is currently 16 years old and since she has the use of reason she wants to become a professional singer and be successful, just like her father Valentín Elizalde, who is still in the music world with her songs.

Valentina has the support of her family and friends to launch into the world of entertainment, where they predict that she will succeed, even in social networks they ask a lot of it too.

But there is something that prevents Valentina from that important step to sing and it is her indecision, her fear, as she has confessed in different interviews that have been done to her.

Valentina released the song Vuelve cariñito, a duet with Mario Delgado Jr., months ago, and it worked quite well for her, and until now she has not released any other melody.

They nickname Valentina The Golden Chick and she has everything to succeed. Voice, talent, friendliness and a lot of desire to become a great singer, but her indecision prevents her.

He has the same timbre of voice as his dad, "" Valentina is taking flight, you can handle everything, "are some of the comments they make to the pretty teenager on Instagram.

Valentina lives loving her remembered father, who turned into hits like Back to Love, The Pope, Domesticated Wolf, among others, and constantly fills Instagram with images of her next to him.

I really miss you, "Valentina writes to Valentin in one of the photographs she appears with him, when he was about three years old.









The day that Valentin Elizalde was killed

Valentín Elizalde Valencia was the full name of the original singer from Jitonhueca, Sonora, and who was born on February 1, 1979. He was murdered in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, on November 25, 2006, when he finished giving a concert, at dawn.

Valentín was assassinated by a commando when he was leaving a presentation in the Palenque at the Expo-Feria around 03:30 in the morning of November 25, 2006.









In different media, it was reported that dDuring the attack he was shot several times by AK-47, AR-15 and .38 super firearms, high-powered weapons that caused him an instant death.

The death of Valentín, El Gallo de Oro, caused much sadness and pain among his followers in Mexico, the United States and other countries, where he began to be heard with his music.








