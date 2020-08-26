Daredevil and Elektra at the cinema: two works ‘out of focus’

Share it:

Today the films belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe have in fact relaunched the figure of superheroes worldwide, managing to achieve immense success with the general public. There are two in particular, but they probably marked the darkest moment of the pre Marvel era Iron Man, when there was no shared film universe and, in general, superhero films had not yet reached today’s popularity rating, despite Bryan Singer’s X-Men and the first two Spider-Man of Raimi.

Here we will therefore try to concentrate on the versions of Daredevil and Elektra landed in the cinema, which unfortunately proved to be below expectations.

The Daredevil of Mark Steven Johnson and Ben Affleck

The work, while trying to refer to some of the most famous cartoon sagas dedicated to the Marvel character, fails from the beginning to fully involve the viewer, due to an origin story lacking the right pathos, despite the great potential inherent in the original material.

After a very short introduction, all in all satisfactory, the film pulls the handbrake showing us a very young Matt Murdock (the alter ego of the future superhero) coping with the adversities of everyday life.

The same way in which the character of Jack Murdock, father of the protagonist is handled, is in several places approximate and even speckish, failing in any way to give the film the right momentum, which during the parties with Matt as a child is exaggeratedly subdued.

However, the film’s problems are numerous, above all the interpretation of Ben Affleck who, just after the experience on Daredevil, has decided to move away from the superhero context for many years.

The actor himself, over the years, has made no secret of his impressions, certainly not flattering, about the film and the role he played.

To review the film today, numerous parts are excessively dilated, almost as if the whole work couldn’t really take off getting stuck in a content limbo where in the end not much happens.

Just think of the fact that the scenes where the character seems to give his best are those in costume (especially during the action parts), creating a real discrepancy with all the sequences in which we see Matt Murdock wearing the civilian clothes of the ‘lawyer.

Unfortunately, all supporting actors – including Elektra herself – are little exploited, despite Jennifer Garner has actually managed to save what can be saved, through an actor performance certainly not flawless but still pleasant.

Unfortunately, not even the villains of the film – that is the Bullseye played by Colin Farrell and Michael Clarke Duncan’s Kingpin – they managed to lift the film from the abyss, thanks to a narrative structure devoid of bite.

A bit as if you wanted to insert certain characters or iconic moments of some successful comic book sagas within the work without mixing everything well.

Good, on a general level, the superhero costume, although more could have been done with the design (and especially with the face mask). Too bad for the look given to Bullseye, completely out of focus, able to involuntarily make one of the superhero’s most fearsome opponents ridiculous.

Unfortunately the work marked a real one setback for the character which, even today, has no longer managed to conquer the honors of the big screen.

However, given the success of the Netflix series dedicated to the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, it could actually return to the fore in the immediate future.

Although the TV serial has been canceled, Marvel has repeatedly declared its interest in inserting the superhero within the MCU.

All that remains is to wait a little longer to find out if, finally, Daredevil will also be able to return to the big screen to obtain his worthy cinematographic transposition, not only as a supporting actor, but as the absolute protagonist of a film dedicated to him.

The Elektra by Rob Bowman and Jennifer Garner

I know Daredevil proved to be a real misstep in the pre Iron Man era, Elektra, a spin-off of the Mark Steven Johnson directed film with Jennifer Garner re-assuming the role of the lethal killer, she gave the final blow to the character created by Frank Miller.

The work, unfortunately, can be considered without problems as one of the least successful Marvel films ever, due to an inconclusive plot, inclined to solve very important narrative junctions in a simplistic way, including, for example, the very resurrection of the protagonist.

Despite Jennifer Garner’s good acting performance (which the general public will probably remember for his role in the TV series Alias), the film fails to entertain satisfactorily, not least because of the way the anti-heroin itself is presented.

The work does not give depth to the protagonist character, creating an exaggeratedly weak narrative development in which the very opponents with which Elektra must concentrate are mere extras rather than concrete threats.

To put in continuity the film with what seen in Daredevil is an unsuccessful idea, not to mention the total absence of the Marvel superhero in the film, a certainly short-sighted choice given the strong bond that has always united the two characters.

The costume of the protagonist, on the other hand, is well made, able to recall the character design of comics even more than in the past, although in reality there is very little else to save.

Also in this case, just like it happened in Daredevil, the flop of audiences and critics inevitably led the skilled ninja to disappear from cinematic radars, only to reappear in the series too Daredevil (this time played by Élodie Yung), without however being able to capture the deeper, as tormented essence of the paper version of the character.