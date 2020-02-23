Danna Paola surprises with a sexy rock look at ‘La Academia’, copied to Alejandra Guzmán ?!

Yesterday, December 1, the fourth program of ‘La Academia’ and the special guest, Alejandra Guzmán wore an outfit very similar to that of Judge Danna Paola.

As always, Danna Paola looked spectacular from head to toe, and that is her team of fashion styling opted for the most striking makeup; silver eyes and with a lot bling bling.

The hairstyle looked fantastic with an accessory in the middle of her scalp that emulated a very rocky and glam crest.

The outfit for which the interpreter of "Lu" in Elite opted for this fourth gala was a black dress with silver details on the sides of the thighs; Very eighties glam rock style.

It is a dress by Mexican designer Paloma Lira.

However, the guest star of the night at ‘La Academia’, Alejandra Guzmán, looked gorgeous but with a costume very similar to that of the actress; Only in red.

The impeccable and sophisticated makeup of La Guzmán was provided by the prestigious makeup expert Alfonso Waithsman

