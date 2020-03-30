Daniel Carriço, waiting to go to China: "I had to travel urgently to Lisbon to get the visa"

Share it:

The Portuguese Daniel Carriço, who a few weeks ago said goodbye to Sevilla when he was transferred to the Chinese Wuham Zall, he is in Lisbon waiting for a visa to travel and join his new team, although before it will have to spend a quarantine of two weeks in the Asian country.

The Portuguese central explained this Monday to the official media of the Hispano club his situation and related that he did not have a visa and that he had to go "urgently to Lisbon to get it", although they have not yet given it.

"In the end there is a general concern and nobody knows what will happen, if someone you love may be infected, we all want to be close to the family in this situation"said the man who was one of the captains of the Sevilla squad in relation to the coronavirus health crisis, which originated precisely in the city where his current club is.

"My team traveled two weeks ago to Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, because they were unable to go directly to Wuhan. They were confined in a hotel because everyone who comes from another part of the world has to be locked up for two weeks in a hotel room provided by the government, "he explained.

Carriço added that, when the procedures to go to China are completed, he will have to go through that quarantine period and then train with his teammates from a team led by Spanish coach José González.

"There is no date for the start of the leagueThey talk about the beginning of May, but they are very scared with the cases in Europe. They have almost closed the country for fear that the virus will evolve again and thus avoid more cases, "he stressed.

The central recalled his hasty departure from the andalusian club before the season ended and said it was "a complicated decision, first to leave Sevilla ", in which he felt" very comfortable "and who he considers the team of his" heart ".

"When the interest of the Wuhan came out, it was when the topic of the virus began to be discussed. There was not much information and there were doubts about what was happening. Speaking with the technical staff and the board assured me that we would train in Spain and after what happened Here, they already wanted to return. They have been here almost two months and they wanted to see their families, "he said.

He also referred to the situation his country is going through and commented that "In Portugal everything started later, it was possible to learn from countries like Italy and Spain. So they started the state of alarm before there. "

"They don't force us to be at home, but people are afraid and they stay. Even if there is no police or you don't see the army, you know that going to the streets is only for an obligation. We have to comply so that this can be solved soon "he stressed.

Carriço sent "a hug and a message of encouragement at this difficult time" in which the population is confined to their homes and asked "people to stay calm and try to do some sport to take care of their health and be prepared".

"Everything will end in no time and we will return to normalcy so that football returns," he said.