Damon Lindelof celebrates Emmy nominations with a surprise for fans

The recent Emmy 2020 nominations have made a lot of talk for the record numbers reached by some TV series, one above all Damon Lindelof's Watchmen with 26 nominations. To celebrate the news, the showrunner shared one on his social networks roundup of unpublished images from behind the scenes: discover them with us!

On Instagram he shared some of the most touching and significant moments of the story he created: here are some pictures of the episode in black and white set in the Tulsa from the 1920s, in which we see the southern town evolve despite the white abuses and suprematism.

"There are no words to describe what has been today, but here are some words to make you understand what it meant for me. I was shocked, then relieved, then grateful, then overwhelmed, then speechless and finally embarrassed because I realized like every what came to me without me doing anything to deserve it. I saw the imbalance between altruism and atonement and I understood that I speak too much of the former and not enough of the latter. I felt more pride than I thought possible, one large enough to spread all over my body, because I knew well that we would be rudderless, but that each of us was part of the ship. Myself I am a showrunner only because this story wanted me to tell it and not vice versa".

Lindelof then thanked the actors and technicians who gave life to his dystopian fantasy: "To all the brilliant artists who have played our beloved Watchmen, known and unknown, the memory of your patience will always remain within me, as well as your dedication and your trust. I did not deserve these gifts, but I will never forget the grace with which you offered them. My gratitude is infinite and limitless. Thank you. To all of you. A wise blue man once said that 'Nothing ever ends', but some things must. Only then can they start again. My part in this story is over. What will happen next? I leave everything in your hands. "

Once again therefore, Lindelof stressed that he had already given everything he could to Alan Moore's Watchmen and that he was not interested in returning for a second season, which however has not yet been confirmed by HBO. In recent days also the protagonist Yahya Abdul-Mateen II he talked about Watchmen's narrative courage and it is not certain that some of Watchmen's epilogue stories do not become the creative inspiration for a season 2.