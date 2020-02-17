Cynthia Rodríguez razed Danna Paola in luxurious dress

Share it:

Cynthia Rodríguez left her fans and the audience of La Academia, including Danna Paola herself, speechless as she wore this Sunday in a luxurious dress with which she looked like a queen earning everyone's compliments.

The one in charge of choosing the design was Rogger Marchan, who was right with this dress, because they told the co-presenter that she looked very sexy, and as everyone knows Carlos Rivera's girlfriend has a well defined body because she is a lover of exercise.

"You always look like a princess! Well you are a princess, or a queen", "Your dress is beautiful, where is it from?", "Very beautiful you, beautiful dress, Greetings from Puebla", were the comments received by the driver.

Recall that another of Rodriguez's attributes are his legs and although this time he did not wear them, it did not matter because the elegance he wasted in the musical reality made him go out immediately, because neither the popularity of the judge overshadowed it at that time.

It should be mentioned that the exacademic has also become one of the most envied women in the middle, as she is Carlos Rivera's girlfriend, with whom she has an excellent relationship and that is that as everyone knows the singer has become the golden dream of every girl .

Something that attracted a lot of attention yesterday at La Academia was the claim that Ana Bárbara made to Judge Arturo López Gavito, because he criticized one of his songs, so he did not remain silent and made him see his bad comment in full concert.