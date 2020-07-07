Cyberpunk 2077: CD Prokekt RED reveals new details on Evelyn Parker

Share it:

Through short posts on official social channels, CD Projekt RED continues to reveal new information on the characters that we will get to know in Cyberpunk 2077 and this time it's up to the mysterious Evelyn Parker.

The woman, who runs the doll house that takes the name of Clouds, seems to have an important role in the story of the role-playing game of the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and somehow her way will cross with that of V.

Here is the official description of the character:

"Evelyn Parker's cunning and ambition drove her to ask for more and more from life.

Initially her goal was only to become a professional actress but her business flair led her to work in Clouds, a doll house. But what should have been just one of the many jobs that would have led her to achieve her goals has become her new goal. "

