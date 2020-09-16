Cyberpunk 2077 and companions: new details revealed

In the past few hours CD Projekt Red has revealed new details on Cyberpunk 2077 on the occasion of a Q&A dedicated to the Russian community. Among the topics touched by the developers is the management of companion who will accompany us in our raids a Night City.

Specifically, the Quest Designer Philpp Weber explained that: “there will be some characters with whom you can face different missions of the game that are very important in the story, and they can assist you both in specific missions and for simple car journeys. There will be quite a few, including some fairly important ones that we haven’t shown yet“.

The designer then specified that how the companions will relate to V. will change depending on the player’s choices, to the point that some of them may even become our enemies: “we are building an RPG, it will all depend on you. Sometimes you will find a friend or a lover, on other occasions you will face an opponent, but it is very important for us that these characters can be part of your story in the most sensible way possible.“.

It is not the first time that we talk about companions in Cyberpunk 2077 and we know that with some of them it will also be possible to undertake a romance. The choice of our escort in that of Night City therefore seems to be very large. We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 is expected for November 19 its PS4, Xbox One e PC. The title will be compatible from launch with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but the technical upgrade will come at a later time.