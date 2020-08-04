Cursed, a new hypothesis reveals the main villain of the next season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although it has been interpreted countless times over the centuries, the Arthurian legend has always placed emphasis on changing alliances. Which will surely be a cornerstone also in Cursed in which history would certainly be incomplete without a component of betrayal and deception.

The characters in the series recently landed on Netflix have certainly not been denied by stabbing themselves in the back during the ten episodes published so far. Just think of the character of the king Uther Pendragon, who had the foster mother poisoned to death. She, however, in turn had killed her real mother and tried to do the same with him. So Cursed is far from being a series in which all the characters are clearly lovable.

It seems that the role of the worst villain, in the next season, will be entrusted to Arthur's sister, that is Morgana. The ex-nun certainly has some evil plans in the pipeline. Some hypotheses claim that the fairy's strong desire to protect magical creatures from human persecution will drive her mad. As a result she will begin to see all of humanity as an enemy and this will lead her to become the main villain in future seasons.

The story of Morgana in Cursed is very complex, the authors of the series have preferred characterize the character a lot before attributing the classic destiny reserved for her in Arthurian legends. If you are curious, read this article on the differences between Cursed and the myth of King Arthur.