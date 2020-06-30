Share it:

Cruz Azul confirmed participation in the Cup for Mexico, after positive cases of coronavirus on campus (Photo: Twitter @CruzAzulCD)

This Friday, July 3, Mexican soccer returns with the GNP Cup for Mexico. However, recent positive cases in Blue Cross They have raised questions about the conduct of the tournament.

However, The Machine assured that it will play the friendly tournament. This made it known Jaime Ordiales, sports director of the club, at a press conference this Monday.

"From the moment we accept, we are in the tournament, It is not ideal in the sense of what is happening because it is something alien to us, no matter how many protocols you carry, but we we have a commitment and we want to carry it out ”he sentenced.

Cruz Azul is concentrated in a hotel in Mexico City (Photo: Twitter @CruzAzulCD)

He remembered that This Monday tests were carried out on all players, staff members and the coaching staff of the first team. In addition, he said that their participation not only depends on it, but on the organizers and the teams that will participate.

"It depends a lot, not only on us but on the organizers and colleagues of other teams that we have to monitor and see how are the new tests that have been carried out today and that we will have the result no later than Wednesday ”, highlighted the manager.

He also clarified that, if necessary, they would use players from the basic forces to participate in the Cup for Mexico. However, he pointed out that it is only a possibility, since only three players were positive.

The first team underwent new tests to detect COVID-19 (Photo: Twitter @CruzAzulCD)

At the same time, Robert Dante Siboldi, technician of the celestes, He detailed the plan to follow while they are concentrated in a hotel in Mexico City.

"Even those who give negative Plan A is to keep them there (in the hotel). Until the second test they can go home, if they are negative again. It all depends on how the results of Wednesday night look, what plan we will follow, "he said.

He recognized that the squad is not physically fit to face the tournament. “The boys are resenting it, they are enduring it because they are on the edge. The reality is that we are not even playing 45 minutes ", lament.

Robert Dante Siboldi acknowledged that the squad is not physically fit to face the tournament (Photo: Twitter @CruzAzulCD)

We have to fulfill the commitment that the club has and face this tournament

And it is that this Saturday, Cruz Azul reported the results of tests to detect COVID-19 in the first team. "The results yielded eight positive cases and seven‘ indeterminate ’cases, all of them asymptomatic ”, says the press release.

The next day, the cement workers detailed that only three footballers are those with a positive result. Likewise, the indeterminate tests correspond to 4 of the soccer players, while the others are part of the team staff.

One of the infected was striker Milton Caraglio, who made it known on his Twitter account. "I am going to follow the sanitary protocols recommended by the authorities and Cruz Azul to return to training soon," he said.

One of those infected was striker Milton Caraglio, who announced it on his Twitter account (Photo: Twitter @ Caragliom9)

It should be noted that the club's female staff also has cases of coronavirus. The same Saturday, the celestes highlighted that they detected 14 positive and two indeterminate cases of the female workforce, without indicating if the first team players were in this group.

Meanwhile, preparations for the friendly tournament continue. This Monday, the Olympic Stadium of the University of Mexico City was sanitized in all its facilities, such as changing rooms, hallways, press room, among others.

This is one of the two properties that will be used for the tournament. It will house the games of Cruz Azul, Pumas, América and Toluca in the first phase, as well as the semifinal and the final of the contest.

