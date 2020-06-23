Entertainment

Crunchyroll Italia announces all the new releases, featuring Re: Zero 2 and God of High School

June 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
The spring season has reached the final stages and Crunchyroll Italia has certainly not wasted time, revealing to the members all the news planned for the 2020 summer season. Without getting lost in chatter, let's go and have a look at the souls who will keep us company in the next months, between new arrivals and great returns.

Among the best of the best of the summer season Crunchyroll Italia confirms the highly anticipated The God of High School (Monday 6 July), the second season of Re: Zero (8 July), the famous Rent-A-Girlfriend harem (9 July) and Gibiate (15 July), the chatted anime action / fantasy by the Final Fantasy character designer. These four series will be broadcast in simulcast, or on the same date on which they will be available in the rest of the world. In addition to these, they will also be available in simulcast Mr Love: Queen's Choice and a handful of other souls, whose titles will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The big returns include Digimon Adventure (every Saturday at 4.30pm), Major 2nd (July 11), A Certain Scientific Railgun T (July 24) e Food Wars 5, which will resume broadcasting from 3 July starting from the first episode. We remind you that the transmission of these four souls had been interrupted due to the Coronavirus.

Finally, among the continuing series, Crunchyroll Italia confirms ONE PIECE (from June 28), Black Clover (July 7), Shadowverse (every Tuesday at 12:00), Welcome to the Japari Park 2 (every Tuesday at 18:00), Ahiru no Sora (every Wednesday at 11:25 am) e Wacky TV Nanana Chase the Kraken Monster! (every Thursday at 15:30). More series will be announced in the coming weeks.

And what do you think of it? What will you follow this season? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! To take a look at the Crunchyroll ad instead, you can click the link found below.

