Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, that’s who the voice actress of Jolyne Kujo is

Closed in 2019 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo, fans were already taken by a possible transposition of the sixth part of the generational work of Hirohiko Araki. A few hours ago, the production of Stone Ocean was revealed, the sixth part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and which will see a new character as the protagonist.

After seeing Jonathan Joestar, Joseph Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Josuke Higashikata and Giorno Giovanna at work, this time there will be a female figure to pull the reins of the story. Jolyne Kujo, daughter of Jotaro, will be the protagonist of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. For now, the debut period of the episodes is not known, but the short teaser gave the opportunity to discover the voice actress of Jolyne Kujo.

A lending her the voice will be Ai Fairouz, who previously voiced Hibiki Sakura in How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? and Eripiyo in If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die. The “Yare Yare Dawa” in the very last seconds of the Stone Ocean teaser made us appreciate his voice briefly, with the role also confirmed by the tweets of the official Twitter account of the Jojo anime.

Ai Fairouz among other things has revealed in the past that it is thrown into the world of dubbing thanks to Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, source of inspiration. He also said that he wanted to voice Foo Fighters, Jolyne’s ally, precisely because the protagonist of Stone Ocean is his favorite character and he wanted to support her in the anime as well. In short, Ai Fairouz is a fan of Stone Ocean and the fans liked it a lot.

It will take some time before we see his performance in action in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.