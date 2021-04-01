My Hero Academia: a gorgeous Momo Yaoyorozu in Hane Ame cosplay

The girls of the Yuei are back in action with the first filler episode of My Hero Academia 5. An original return that only introduces the events that will take place during the next season, which will accompany us for the next semester.

The heroines will then face new challenges after beating villain on villain and taking on tasks and exams over the course of the past seasons of My Hero Academia. The trailers have already anticipated something of what we will see on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles, and among the various challenges we will also see those dedicated to Momo Yaoyorozu.

The girl who came in with a recommendation to Yuei and now one of the most famous members of 1-A will get involved once again. With its crafting quirk, it will give birth to new items useful for battle. In the meantime, however, in real life, the famous and popular cosplayer Hane Ame has decided to present some photos dedicated to the character on her Instagram account.

So here’s a Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay went viral among opera fans. Below you can see the post with the gallery where Momo shows off with the hero costume and also begins to produce items for combat.