Crunchyroll Expo 2020: the event will be held, the first virtual edition announced

June 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The cancellation of the Crunchyroll Expo 2020 announced a few weeks ago had caught tens of thousands of anime fans by surprise, but fortunately, a few moments ago, a sensational backward step was taken by surprise. The Crunchyroll Expo 2020 will take place but, in a similar way to what happened with the San Diego Comic-Con, only in virtual form.

The official statement is shown on the site, and reads as follows: "We are happy to announce the first edition of Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, a digital event in which we will celebrate the wonderful world of anime. Join us from 4th to 6th September 2020 and get ready to follow panels with incredible guests, have fun with interactive events and discover many special announcements".

All ticket holders for the 2020 edition can decide whether to get a full refund or a ticket for the Crunchyroll Expo 2021, scheduled for August 6 to 8 next year at the Convention Center in San Jose, California. At the moment it has not yet been confirmed whether a digital ticket will be required to follow the Crunchyroll Expo 2020. As reported on the site, more information will be shared over the next month.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this convention? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were passionate about anime then, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the Top 100 souls of the decade compiled by Crunchyroll a short time ago.

