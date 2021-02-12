Crunchyroll adds Idol Time PriPara anime to its catalog

Following the Given movie, Crunchyroll continues to work to expand its offering by adding new titles. The latest anime to reach the anime streaming service is the Idol Time animated series PriPara, and it does so by premiering the first 26 episodes of the series at the same time .

The rest of the episodes that complete the series will be available in two weeks. This title is now available for users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

Idol Time PriPara is the second anime adaptation of the arcade game PriPara and a sequel to the animated series PriPara for television, being broadcast in Japan from April 2017 to March 2018.

The anime was succeeded in April 2018 by the anime Kiratto Pri ☆ chan, which Crunchyroll has just finished its broadcast by premiering the last episodes of the series. Directed by Makoto Moriwaki and animated by Tatsunoko Production and DongWoo A&E, Idol Time PriPara ended with a total of 51 episodes.

The story centers on Yui, a girl living in Paparajuku city who dreams of being an idol, even if she realizes that being an idol is almost impossible.

His friends often comment on how much he dreams about it. But after a PriPara idol theme park opens in her city, an idol named Laala comes to town from Parajuku, which only makes Yui dream even more of achieving her dream.

The new PriPara theme park has been updated with new concepts. However, due to a system error, Laala can no longer perform the PriPara Change.