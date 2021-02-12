HBO reportedly offered Mahershala Ali the role of Joel in The Last of Us

Apparently, the actor who will play Blade in the MCU, Mahershala Ali, would be chosen by HBO to play Joel in The Last of Us.

According to The Illuminerdi portal, HBO would have put its eyes on Ali, 46, to impersonate Joel Miller, the protagonist of The Last of Us’s first game. The news has come like a bomb, and a shocking one since no one imagined Green Book’s protagonist in this role. This announcement is still a rumor, although it has gained surprising force in recent hours.

At the moment, neither HBO nor the actor has referred to this possibility. However, the choice would not be surprising since Mahershala is a consummate professional who has been able to demonstrate his acting skills in several leading roles in recent years.

The Last of Us will be one of HBO’s upcoming productions and inspired by the homonymous video game created by Neil Druckman and developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation in 2013 and with a sequel released in 2020.