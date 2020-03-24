Crunchyroll: 5 shojo souls to be discovered

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Japanese are known to classify everything, and manga are not excluded. As we have illustrated in our guide to the main genres of anime and manga, there is a category of comics aimed specifically at Japanese girls: the so-called manga shojo. This classification can also be applied to souls, and not only to those based specifically on shojo manga. The rich catalog of the streaming service Crunchyroll offers, also in our country, a good number of souls aimed at the female target, but not only. After the list of 5 unmissable shonen on Crunchyroll, here you are 5 very interesting shojo souls available on the platform.

As always, some clarifications before continuing. For the drafting of this list we only considered the souls fired for the Italian market, which is why we couldn't insert a beautiful shojo like Fruits Basket, as well as i sequels that do not have previous seasons available on the service: here is explained, for example, the absence of the third season of Chihayafuru. Similarly, as we anticipated, we used the term shojo in the general meaning of a work intended for a female audience, which is why you will also find souls that are not based on manga shojo, but josei (the equivalent for more adult readers), and original productions that in our opinion fall into the category without problems. All the souls mentioned in this article are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles.

Finally, honorable mention for Orange that we have already included in another article dedicated to the best shojo available on Crunchyroll.

Yona of the Dawn

Let's start with a perfect anime to dispel the stereotype, still too widespread, which paints shojos only as sentimental works almost always in a school setting. Yona of the Dawn, Also known as Akatsuki no Yona (original title) e Yona the scarlet princess, is a 24-episode fantasy anime (+ 3 OAV) produced by the studio Pierrot and based on the author's homonymous manga Mizuho Kusanagi, still being serialized since 2009, with 31 volumes under its belt at the moment, and published in our country by Star Comics.

The protagonist of the story is Yona, young princess and only heir to the throne of the fantastic kingdom of Kouka, who lives a peaceful and carefree life among the comforts together with the bodyguard Son Hak and to the cousin Soo-won, with which she is in love. Things change drastically when, on the night of his sixteenth birthday, he witnesses the murder of his father done nothing less than by Soo-won himself, thirsting for revenge and ready to usurp the throne. Rescued by Hak, Yona manages to escape and begins a journey full of adventures and challenges to take back everything she has lost.

In spite of the original target, Yona of the Dawn is a perfect anime also for the male audience, thanks to the tenacity of the protagonist, to the adventurous atmospheres and to a good dose of action during all the episodes, while the evolution of the relationship between Yona and Hak will make those in search of the sentimental component happy. These are the basic ingredients of the recipe it makes Yona of the Dawn one of the best shojo anime available on Crunchyroll, a series that has as its only real defect that of interrupting itself leaving the story incomplete. In case, at the end, you can always continue with the manga.

My Love Story !!

Another fairly atypical shojo, My Love Story !! (Monogatari hours !! in original) is a manga written by Kazune Kawahara and designed by Aruko from 2012 to 2016 and collected in 13 volumes, winner of some industry awards as best shojo. In our country it was announced by Star Comics in 2017 and has almost reached the end of its publication. Animated adaptation by the studio Madhouse, which covers the first 10 volumes, aired from April to September 2015 for a total of 24 episodes.

History sees as protagonist Takeo Goda, a tall and muscular high schooler, with a funny appearance reminiscent of a gorilla, judo champion and unlucky with girls. All those she falls in love with end up being attracted to her childhood friend Makoto Sunakawa, handsome-looking boy popular among women but surprisingly insensitive. One day, however, Takeo rescues a girl by the name of a molester Rinko Yamato: is the beginning of a love story between the two, the first real love relationship for Takeo.

Despite the setting and premises that mirror those of most manga targeting high school and teenage girls, My Love Story !! proposes a development of the events and the relationship between the two protagonists original enough for the genre. Takeo's physical appearance, as opposed to Rinko's slender and delicate one, as well as the characterization of his friend Makoto, who turns out to be very different from the typical stereotype of the handsome and successful boy, are the basis of continuous tasty gags that make the manga (and the anime accordingly) a perfect mix of comedy and feelings. A perfect series for those who want to approach this kind of works.

Given

We come to the first title of this list which is not taken from a shojo manga, but rather josei, and which proposes themes shonen'ai, a Japanese term that indicates the works that have homosexual sentimental relationships between teenagers and young boys. Given is a manga written and illustrated by Natsuki Kizu serialized initially in the magazine Cheri + of the publisher Shinsokan, still in progress at home since 2013 with 5 volumes on its assets, and published in our country by Flashbook.

The animated adaptation created by the studio Lerche It aired on Japanese TV from July to September 2019 for a total of 11 episodes, while a film that continues the story of the anime will be released at home in theaters on May 16, 2020.

Given tells us the story of four guys from an amateur rock band and the romantic relationships that will involve them, respectively between the singer Mafuyu Sato and the guitarist Ritsuka Uenoyama and between the bassist Haruki Nakayama and the drummer Akihiko Kaji. The two narrative arcs focus on each of these couples, recounting the birth of the band, the climb to success and the sentimental development of the protagonists.

Given is a perfect product for those who want to approach the shonen'ai genre, here well integrated within a musical context without each component going too much at the expense of the other. The animated adaptation, thanks to the excellent technical sector, the direction and the remarkable soundtrack, is in all respects superior to the paper counterpart given the topic, and represents one of the best music-themed souls currently available on Crunchyroll, with a tasty touch of masculine romance.

Yuri !!! on Ice

Other shonen'ai themed anime, the only original in this article, Yuri !!! on Ice is probably the most successful anime of 2016. Written and directed by Sayo Yamamoto, director known for excellent works such as Michiko and Hatchin is Lupine III – The woman called Fujiko Mine, and made at the studio MAP, Yuri !!! on Ice aired from October 5 to December 21, 2016 for 12 episodes. In 2017 the production of a film was announced, entitled Yuri !!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence, originally slated for 2019 but currently still without a release date.

The protagonist of the story is the 23 year old Yuri Katsuki, young hope of the men's ice skating Japanese but back from a heavy defeat in a competition that leads him to question his desire to compete. After retiring to his hometown, his competitive flame will suddenly rekindle after meeting two Russian skaters: the five-time world champion Victor Nikiforov, who will take him under his protective wing, and Yuri Plisetsky, young promise of just 15 years, elegant on the track but arrogant and vulgar in everyday life.

Being a original anime and not an adaptation, the definition of shojo for Yuri !!! on Ice it may seem unsuitable. However, embracing the broader definition of the term, relating to works aimed at the female audience, it is undeniable that this series represents a perfect product for this type of target.

Beyond the sports component, a men's ice skating never so fascinating, well represented and enhanced by animations of the highest level, are the characters and their relationships the real reason for the success of the anime in Japan, and beyond. Just call it fanservice if you want, but when it is done so well it is absolutely not a negative aspect, on the contrary.

Honda-san Skull-face Bookseller

Finally we come to the shojo you don't expect. Honda-san Skull-face Bookseller is a manga written and designed by Honda originally serialized on the pixiv Comic website from August 2015 to March 2019, and subsequently collected in 4 paper volumes by the Media Factory publisher. Unpublished in our country, the manga saw in 2018 an animated adaptation of 12 episodes by the studio DLE aired from October to December of the same year.

The manga, inspired by the real events of its author, features the shop assistant with a skeletal face, perfectly integrated into society despite the surreal aspect. We follow the daily vicissitudes and vicissitudes of this bizarre employee, head of the foreign comics and artbook section despite his almost nothing knowledge of the English language, and his relationships with colleagues and customers, as well as with Japanese publishers and distributors.

The animated adaptation of this very particular and original series is characterized by one reduced duration of episodes, 15 minutes against the classic 24 of the Japanese television standard. Honda-san Skull-face Bookseller is a very funny and nice anime that makes simplicity, declined in all its aspects (drawings, dialogues, situations etc.), its strong point, and which through the hilarious gags of its protagonist provides an interesting insight into the world of Japanese publishing. A work whose vision will not take you too long and which we recommend especially if you are true fans of manga and anime.