Cristy Solís, Buki's wife, celebrates another year looking stunning

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cristy Solís, wife of singer Marco Antonio Solís also known as "El Buki", has undoubtedly become one of the favorite women of Internet users, this because of its great beauty and enviable physique. Today he is turning years old and celebrated with an impressive image.

The beautiful Cuban model constantly steals everyone's attention and attention, something that this time was no exception, because to celebrate another year of life she shared a photograph on Instagram, where she looks impressive for her age and generated hundreds of flattery in the social network.

Last Monday, February 24, the woman turned one more year of life and to give a special touch to this day, she shared a photograph that her followers will not forget, because she looks very beautiful and cheerful, taking out her most emotional side with an extensive message thank you.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! Today, February 24, I celebrate with the hand of God, my family and my friends and friends another year of Life. Blessed life because it gives me one more year. I thank my God because he has allowed me to travel unexpected paths. Congratulations because you were born on a wonderful day like today! You were born on an island full of adversities but full of joy where you were deeply happy !!! I congratulate you for everything you have lived and survived by many situations and here you stand firmly. For your perseverance, for your courage, for your integrity, for your passion, your effort and dedication, for the battles won and also the lost ones . Of achievements, of triumphs, also of mistakes. I thank those who give me love, joy and good humor. To those who became my absolute ☮️ peace and also the worst of my hells !! To the people who have made life difficult thanks to you today I am stronger To the transparent, pure and unconditional love that only a mother can give! Because God really sent me the best warrior that exists to be by my side. Unconditionally. To my daughters @alisonsolis_ & @marlarachelsoliss who have come to give me a constant teaching. LIFETIME! To my accomplice for more than 2 decades @marcoantoniosolis_oficial. For being my balance and part of my follies! I was born an only child but I have some sisters of life who, apart from being my guardian angels, really give her the true meaning of those who are “BE FRIENDS! Thank you for loving me with my virtues and my defects. LIFETIME!!! I do nothing but live it and love it intensely, passionately more every day. I celebrate you today and every day! . . -FULL OF LOVE ❤️.-FULL OF GRATITUDE . -FULL OF LIFE .-FULL OF LOVE ❤️.-FULL OF LIVE . -FULL OF GRATITUDE LET LOVE RULE. . . # february24 #undiacomohoy #blessedbeyondmeasure #cristysolis #cristystyle #graciaaDios #graciasalavidaquemehadadotanto #ihavethemostincreidlefamily #ihavethemostamazingfriends A shared publication of Cristian Solis My World. (@cristy_solis) on Feb 24, 2020 at 11:46 PST





Today, February 24, I celebrate with the hand of God, my family and my friends and friends another year of Life. Blessed life because it gives me one more year. I thank my God because he has allowed me to travel unexpected paths, "Solis wrote.

Quickly the image reached more than three thousand likes and who could not remain silent before such beauty and love, was her husband Marco Antonio Solis, who commented on the photograph of his beloved woman.

United with all my love to your present feeling! Love who you were I love who you are and I hope to have the blessing of continuing to love who you will be for the rest of your life. May you continue to be many many years older and may I be by your side to continue telling you that I love you, "the Buki wrote.

Like her husband, there were hundreds of comments that congratulated the famous and highlighted her beauty, which is worthy of a young girl, something that very few women in the art industry can achieve.