Crazy for Bielsa: when will Leeds play again in search of promotion to the Premier League

Leeds United of Argentina's Marcelo Bielsa returns to competition in England's second division (Shutterstock)

Little by little, and with great caution, soccer tournaments in Europe begin to resume their activity after the respective quarantines for the coronavirus pandemic have ended. This Monday, the authorities of the Championship, The second category of football in England, released the schedule that shows how the remaining 11 dates will be played, which will define, among other issues, the promotions to the Premier League.

This is great news for the Argentine Marcelo Bielsacoach Leeds United. His team goes first in the contest and, after having been at the gates of the highest category in last season's playoff, Loco seeks to achieve the great goal.

After three months without official matches, Sunday June 21 It will be the day that Leeds returns to competition. At 12 PM London (8 AM Argentina), he will visit the Cardiff for the date number 38 of a contest that has him as leader, with 71 points, followed by West Bromwich, which amounts to 70. The meeting will be held behind closed doors, without an audience, and under strict health protocols following the pandemic.

Leeds is the current leader of the Championship of England (Action Images / Ed Sykes)

In their last game, played on March 7, the Bielsa team had beaten Huddersfield Town 2-0 at home and snatched the top from West Bromwich, who had only equalized 0-0 against Seansea.

In this way, Leeds will seek to finish the season between the top two positions in the standings to achieve the direct promotion to the Premier League. If you are between 3rd and 6th place, you must play the playoff again.

The return of the Championship occurs when two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed positive in the tests that were carried out in the last days to players, technical and auxiliary bodies of the category teams. Out of 1,179 tests carried out, two infected people were detected, one of them is a member of the Barnsley staff, who is in good condition and isolated.

