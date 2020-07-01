Crash Bandicoot 4: Toys For Bob denies the presence of microtransactions

Share it:

Over the past few days, rumors have circulated among players that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time may contain microtransactions related to skins and other extra cosmetic items. Fortunately it seems that things are different.

To silence this corridor item was in fact the same software house working on the game, Toys For Bob, who published a tweet to clarify the situation once and for all:

"We are seeing that there is some confusion about the microtransaction talk in Crash Bandicoot 4 and we want to be very clear about it: there are no microtransactions in Crash Bandicoot 4. Totally Tubular skins are included for free as a bonus in the digital version of the title. . "

It therefore seems that the presence of extra skins as a bonus to those who decide to purchase the digital version of the game is only an exception and the arrival of paid content on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live should not be expected.

We remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting next October 2, 2020 in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. According to the latest statements by Activision, the arrival of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time on PC and Nintendo Switch at a later time is not excluded.