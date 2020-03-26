"Come with me" from Selena to the National Record Registry

Share it:

NY.- Selena's second studio album, "Come with Me"; Dr. Dre's classic rap album “The Chronic”, and disco music hit “Y.M.C.A.” Village People are among the 25 recordings that will be incorporated into the National Record Record.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Tina Turner's “Private Dancer”, Glen Campbell's “Wichita Lineman” – written by Jimmy Webb – and Whitney Houston's No. 1 hit “I Will Always Love You”, originally by Dolly Parton , were also selected this year.

The library selects records and songs to preserve because of their cultural and historical importance to the American sound scene. The titles must be at least 10 years old.

Others on the list include Russ Hodges' account of the National League playoff game between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1951; the recording of the original cast of the 1964 Broadway musical "Fiddler on the Roof"; the announcement of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy by the director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra during the recording of a live performance on November 22, 1963; songs from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood"; field recordings of over 50 hours of traditional Afghan music; and albums by Dusty Springfield, Cheap Trick and Maria Schneider.