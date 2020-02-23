Collection 'Fast & Furious', complete series of 'Prison Break' and Funko Pop of 'Gladiator' in our Hunting Bargains

Share it:

A new Sunday has arrived and that in Espinof is synonymous with Hunting Gangas, the section in which we review the best offers in the world of cinema and television. Today you will find, among other proposals, the collection 'Fast & Furious', the complete series of 'Prison Break' and a Funko Pop of 'Gladiator'.

Films

Blu-ray

An ideal offer for those who do not want to wait for the saga to end – if that happens one day -: the pack with the first eight deliveries of 'Fast & Furious' and 'Hobbs & Shaw' down to € 30.99 in El Corte Inglés.

Pack: Fast & Furious 1-8 + Hobbs & Shaw (BD) (Blu-ray)

'Borat' , one of the most outstanding comedies of what we have of the 21st century, was not published in blu-ray in Spain, but the German edition includes dubbing in Spanish and is very well priced: 9.08 euros

, one of the most outstanding comedies of what we have of the 21st century, was not published in blu-ray in Spain, but the German edition includes dubbing in Spanish and is very well priced: 9.08 euros Another case similar to 'Borat': 'Before Dawn' still unpublished in blu-ray in Spain, but the German edition includes dubbing in Spanish and you can get it for 9.35 euros

DVD

'Eclipse' It is the best installment of 'The Twilight Saga'. I know that for some it is not saying much, but I wish the rest of the movies of it would have looked a little more like this. For 3.86 euros you will get her.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (DVD)

Low to half price 'Toy Story 4', a good opportunity to complete your Pixar movie collection: 9.99 euros

In El Corte Inglés the offer in which you can choose is still active 3 movies from a wide selection for just 10 euros.

Steelbook

The sequel was not up to par, but the first installment of 'Ted' It was a hobby hobby very entertaining and now you can get the edition in metal box and high definition for 14.76 euros

Ted – Steelbook (Blu-ray)

'Ocean´s 8' It is one of the most esteemed female reboot released so far and for 14.90 euros you can get this Italian steelbook that includes dubbing in Spanish.

It is one of the most esteemed female reboot released so far and for 14.90 euros you can get this Italian steelbook that includes dubbing in Spanish. A great edition for a film that failed at the time but now the public loves: the French edition of 'Life imprisonment' includes dubbing in Spanish and stays at 20.90 euros

UHD

Great price for the X-Men original trilogy, one of the first to boost superhero movies: € 24.99

X-Men Trilogy 4K (Edizione: Regno Unito) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Nor is anything bad for this pack with the first three installments of the saga 'La Purga' : 32.62 euros

: 32.62 euros 'Without forgiveness' It is one of Clint Eastwood's most acclaimed films and watching it at 4K should be an experience for his followers. In Amazon you can get with it for 14 euros

T.V. series

Blu-ray

It began sweeping, was diluting and many of those who were his fans ended up to the noses of her, but if it was your case, eye to the British pack – eye with the subject audios and subtitles – with the complete series of 'Prison Break'. For 39.49 euros it will be yours.

Prison Break Season 1-5 Complete Box Set (Edizione: Regno Unito) (United Kingdom) (Blu-ray)

Almost half the price is the pack that includes 'Isabel', 'The broken crown' and 'Carlos, King Emperor' : 57.06 euros

: 57.06 euros One of the best Spanish series of what we have of century at a great price: 'Vis a Vis' can become part of your collection for 39.75 euros

DVD

Patricia Arquette has recently won several awards for her work on television, but a few years ago she was in charge of 'Medium', a series to claim that now it can be yours in full for 47.50 euros. It is the British pack, so all seasons except the first include dubbing in Spanish.

Medium Complete Seasons 17 (34 Dvd) (Edizione: Regno Unito) (United Kingdom)

An almost unbeatable offer for those who do not need dubbing in Spanish: the British pack with the complete series of 'Buffy, Vampire Slayer' stays at 29.99 euros

stays at 29.99 euros Instead, with the British pack of 'Haunted' no problem, since all seasons include dubbing in Spanish and its price is irresistible if you are a fan: 42.99 euros

Merchandising

Figures

Russell Crowe gave life to an unforgettable Maximum Tenth Meridio in 'Gladitor' and now you can get the Funko Pop of the character for 13.88 euros

Funko- Pop Movies: Gladiator-Maximus Collectible Toy, Multicolor (40815) READ: One Punch Man: the author shares an animated sketch of Saitama

He was for a long time one of the most beloved characters of 'The Walking Dead' and now you can get a careful glenn figure for 17.99 euros

and now you can get a careful for 17.99 euros For 34.99 euros you can get with two Funko Hikari, a line of less known figures of the company. There are only five to choose from, but beware, they are limited editions with very few units of each model.

Clothing

A great offer for lovers of Luke Cage With this pack that includes a shirt -to choose between model for men or women- plus a Funko Pop of the character for 12.99 euros

Funko Pop t-shirt from 'Luke Cage'

For 10.99 euros (shipping included) you can get this t-shirt with the unmistakable logo of The Punisher .

. Renew your wardrobe with this Zavvi offer: two sweatshirts on the grounds of multitus of franchises of Marvel to choose between almost 800 models for 34 euros.

Others

An avalanche of merchandising is coming Baby yoda and here we bring you a electronic teddy of the most achieved. It will be yours for 29.99 euros

Star Wars – The Child talking plush toy (Hasbro F11155L0)

From 29.99 to 17.99 euros low in Zavvi east exclusive set of 'Captain Marvel' pins , one of the latest movies of the Marvel Universe.

, one of the latest movies of the Marvel Universe. East batman chess It will delight many lovers of one of the most popular superheroes of all time. It can be yours for 29.99 euros.

Image and Audio

TVs

Very good discount in El Corte Inglés for the Samsung UE55RU7475, where it falls from 699 to 479.20 euros, the best market price today. It has a 55-inch LED display with Supreme Ultra Dimming backlight, support for HDR, compatible with Google Assistant.

Samsung 4K UHD 2019 55RU7475 (RU7400 series), Smart Tv, 1, Multicolor

A great option for tight budgets but who want a good size Smart TV: the TCL 55EP640 It stays at 388.37 euros on Amazon. It has a screen with 55-inch 4K UHD resolution, Micro Dimming Pro panel, Android TV, Alexa and Google Assistant support and Dolby sound.

It stays at 388.37 euros on Amazon. It has a screen with 55-inch 4K UHD resolution, Micro Dimming Pro panel, Android TV, Alexa and Google Assistant support and Dolby sound. And the alternative for those who have no problems with the price: the Panasonic TX-55GZ1000 falls to 1,399 euros in El Corte Inglés. A great price for a Smart TV with 55 "UHD 4K HDR panel, HCX Pro image processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG, virtualized Dolby Atmos sound and My Home Screen 4.0 as operating system.

Sound bars

More than 100 euros of rebate has the sound bar Samsung Harman Kardon HW-Q60R / ZF in El Corte Inglés, staying at 399.20 euros. It has wireless subwoofer and Acoustic Beam technology.

Samsung Soundbar | Harman Kardon HW-Q60R 5.1Ch 360W with wireless subwoofer and Acoustic Beam technology

Eye to the rebate of the sound bar Sony HT-X8500 on Amazon: from 400 to 273 euros. With Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Integrated Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Deep Bass and HDCP 2.3 for 4K HDR Sound.

on Amazon: from 400 to 273 euros. With Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Integrated Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Deep Bass and HDCP 2.3 for 4K HDR Sound. Good price for the Trust Gaming GXT 668 Tytan on Amazon: 94.99 euros for a 2.1 soundbar with illuminated subwoofer.

More offers

