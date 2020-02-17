 Cletus Kasady in a new leaked video of the filming of Venom 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that we already have the explanation of why Tom Hardy has shared that image of the actor Woody harrelson how Cletus Kasady in "Venom 2". Knowing that today a shoot was going to be produced outdoors, and consequently images and videos were going to be filtered, they have preferred to leave us an image even if it is not especially revealing.

The streets of San Francisco these days become the scene of the film and one of the scenes filmed is starring Harrelson as Cletus. The video can be quite revealing, as we would see (SPOILER: select the text to see it) to receive a series of shots but does not seem to be disturbed about it, it seems clearly that the symbiote protects him from the shots (FIN SPOILER). Then we have a second video in which we fail to identify anyone, but we do see that he is throwing things out the window while screaming.

Cletus fucking dies from MarvelStudiosSpoilers