Classic movie actor Allen Garfield dies of coronavirus

Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s movies like "The Conversation" and "Nashville," died. He was 80 years old.

Garfield's sister Lois Goorwitz said she died Tuesday in Los Angeles of COVID-19 complications. Garfield had been a resident at the Motion Picture Television Fund Home, the industry retirement center where several employees and some residents tested positive for the virus.

Garfield, born in Newark, New Jersey, was first proposed as a boxer and sports journalist. While covering sports for the New Jersey Star-Ledger, he studied acting at night and was eventually accepted by the Actor’s Studio. There he studied with Lee Strasberg.

Acting with naturalism and method-style commitment, Garfield discovered that he could transfer journalism to acting.

"I became an actor to be trained by the teachers, that was, at the Actor’s Studio," Garfield said in a public access television interview. “From the moment I stepped on Actor’s Studio, I boldly stepped out and said who I was, for better or for worse. I put my stamp on things as an actor and as a director. ”

Garfield would become the mainstay of some of the best films of the 1970s, including "The Conversation" by Francis Ford Coppola; "The Candidate" with Robert Redford; Robert Altman's "Nashville"; Woody Allen's "Bananas"; Billy Wilder's "The Front Page"; "The Brink’s Job" by William Friedkin and "The Stunt Man" by Richard Rush.

Garfield often played anxious and anxious characters: salesmen, corrupt businessmen, and sweaty politicians. They were universally authentic, so much so that Garfield was often underestimated. In "The Conversation," he played weasel surveillance expert Bernie Moran, a rival to Gene Hackman's character. Coppola would choose it again in "One From the Heart" and "The Cotton Club".

In "Nashville," Garfield played the managing husband of Ronee Blakly's country star Barbara Jean. He was the furious police chief in the 1987 "Beverly Hills Cop II" who performed an outrageous tirade against Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton before being fired.

Garfield was mourned throughout Hollywood. James Woods, who co-starred with him on "Citizen Cohn," remembered him as an "excellent" actor. Author Don Winslow said, "I literally never saw an Allen Garfield performance that was not excellent. One of those not-so-well-known actors that makes everything better."

Garfield, born Allen Goorwitz, had suffered several strokes, including one shortly before filming Roman Polanski's "The Ninth Gate" in 1999 and another in 2004 that took him to his residence at the Motion Picture Television Fund Home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. in Los Angeles.

