Class Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since the initial episode of the final season of their favourite show, The Class, came out on Netflix, fans have been talking about what will happen in the next season. If that’s the case, we’re here to tell you everything we know about the next season of Class.

For those who don’t know, Ashim Ahluwalia, who made the Spanish TV show Elite, was the one who came up with the idea for the Hindi crime drama thriller show Class.

Three students from low-income families go to a made-up elite high school in Delhi called Hampton International. The story is about them and their wealthier classmates. Future East Film as well as Bodhi Tree Multimedia worked together to make the show.

If you’re seeking an original show with messy teen romance, high school drama, and a touch of murder, check out Class, Netflix’s Indian remake of the popular Spanish-language series Elite.

Like its forerunner, the new drama is about three students from the working class who get scholarships to attend the top colleges in the nation. But their excitement quickly turns to fear when they get caught up in an internet of class warfare, secrets, and betrayal after a student is killed in a strange way.

Fans of a Spanish original will recognise a lot of the same things in this show, but it could also do well on its own if it gets that all-important renewal.

When 3 scholarship students show up at Hampton International, which is one of the best schools in the area, their new classmates don’t try to hide how much they dislike them. They are shocked that the institution is letting people from lower castes in and trying to remind people of their status every chance they get.

Class Season 2 Release Date

Most of the time, Netflix renews a show within one or two years of its first airing. A show can take anywhere from 12 to 18 months to produce. So, if Class’s ratings are good enough and Netflix thinks it’s worth keeping, the second season will probably start in the early summer of 2024.

Class Season 2 Cast

At the time of this writing, there has been no official announcement about who will be in the next season of Class. But, as usual, we anticipate most of the main characters and series regulars to be back for the next season. In the same way, take a look at the possible cast below:

Anjali Sivaraman as Suhani Ahuja

Gurfateh Pirzada as Neeraj Kumar Valmiki

Piyush Khati as Dheeraj Kumar Valmiki

Madhyama Segal as Saba Manzoor

Cwaayal Singh as Balli Sehrawat

Zeyn Shaw as Veer Ahuja

Chintan Rachchh as Faruq Manzoor

Naina Bhan as Koel Kalra

Ayesha Kanga as Yashika Mehta

Moses Koul as Sharan Gujral

Chayan Chopra as Dhruv Sanghvi

Class Season 2 Trailer

Sorry, students! No trailer for the second season has been seen yet. But keep coming back and we’ll let you know as soon as we find out anything new. In the meantime, you can watch the video above to see what other wonderful TV shows are coming your way.

Class Season 2 Rating

The movie Class came out on Netflix on February 3, 2023. But the show didn’t live up to what people were hoping for, and it could have gotten better ratings. IMDb gives the Class a score of 5.3 out of 10.

Class Season 2 Budget

It has been reported that the series cost much more than Rs 200 crores to make. It includes the same cost of hiring actors, crew, cinematographers, musicians, and other professionals.

But since the show is getting more and more popular during its final season, it is thought that Netflix will pay up to 500 to 600 crores for it.

Netflix is indeed a popular service, so if it shows one of these great shows, it will make more money. Millions of people use Netflix now, so you can figure out how much money the show has made from this platform.

Class Season 2 Plot

We can’t guess what will happen this season yet because the show hasn’t been picked up for a second season yet. But based on what we currently know, we think it’s safe to say that the plot of the new season will pick up where the previous season left off.

In the finale episode, it’s disclosed that Suhani stole a phone with information that could have hurt Koel and her family’s reputations. Sharan talks to Suhani about the phone, however, the argument gets worse, and he ends up killing her with her Hartford Gold award.

Sharan finds Koel while still coated in Suhani’s blood. Koel helps him get rid of the evidence. In the meantime, Neeraj finds Suhani’s body on campus. He is apprehended for her murder now since Dheeraj tells the police he saw Neeraj leave the scene of the crime.

But just when it seems like they got away with that as well, Koel as well as Sharan both get an unnamed text message that says, “I can maintain my mouth shut, but what is in it for me?” along with a picture of Sharan trying to wear the bloody shirt.

Sharan killed her with the Helen Hampton Gold award when she was trying to run away with Neeraj and start a new life. He caught her to get back the phone she must have stolen from Koel as well as her family. The phone had information that would hurt their reputation, so he wanted it back.

Netflix Class is indeed a crime thriller for adults. The story is about three students from a working-class background. They did everything they could to get into the best school in India for free. They had no idea that something strange and extreme could happen to them.

At some point, the word “Prestigious” seems to be fine, but life has other plans for teenagers. The students thought it would be fun to go to such a great school, but fate has something even better in store for them.

Once you start watching the television series, you won’t be able to stop until it’s over. Even if it is a copy, it is too interesting to pass up. Taken from “Elite,” this series has a lot of drama that you will surely enjoy.