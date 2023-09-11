Cigarette Girl Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of Cigarette Girl is an upcoming Indonesian online television series. The program features Arya Saloka, Putri Marino, Ario Bayu, and Dian Sastrowardoyo.

It depends on Ratih Kumala’s novel of the same name as well as is set toward the backdrop of Indonesia’s tobacco industry, which is profoundly entangled with the history for the nation.

In this 1960s narrative spanning two decades, a son estranged from his father searches for a girl from his father’s past to fulfill the final wish of a tobacco magnate.

The Netflix The teaser for Cigarette Girl has already debuted on the official Netflix website and YouTube channel. Cigarette Girl will be released on November 2, 2023.

The new series was created by Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah, two Indonesian filmmakers. Cigarette Girl was based on the 2015 novel of identical name by Ratih Kumala.

The series is a romantic period story that focuses on a family that has amassed the majority of its wealth by manufacturing Indonesia’s renowned clove cigarettes, as the son searches for a girl who could be able to fulfill his father’s dying desire.

The series stars Dian Sastrowardoyo if a character whose primary objective is to perfect the clove cigarette formula. Arya Saloka, Putri Marino, and Ario Bayu also feature in the series.

The new trailer depicts Sastrowardoyo’s character working with a variety of aromatic ingredients, including rose petals and botanicals, as she searches for the ideal clove cigarette formulation.

The trailer provides a detailed view of the craft. This respiration pattern vibrates throughout the trailer, foreshadowing the intrigue and romance to come in the series.

Cigarette Girl Season 1 Release Date

The premiere of Season 1 of Cigarette Girl will occur on November 2, 2023. The series was in development at the start of 2022. Consequently, it could be released in late 2023 or early 2024. The producers have remained silent about the series’ premise and release date.

Overall, supporters are advised to be patient, as it is probable that the official date will be announced very shortly. In addition, we will update the distribution section once the data is available to the public.

Cigarette Girl Season 1 Cast

Season 1 of Cigarette Girl stars Dian Sastrowardoyo, Ario Bayu, Putri Marino, and Arya Saloka.

Cigarette Girl Season 1 Trailer

Cigarette Girl Season 1 Plot

This story spans two time periods and features numerous characters. It is a family drama and an affair set against the clove industry in Indonesia.

This tale has been via us for many years, and we’re thrilled to see the characters come to everyday life and their tales told to a variety of audiences.

The endearing historical drama “Cigarette Girl” was adapted from a novel by Ratih Kumali. Amidst the complexities of Indonesia’s tobacco business in the 1960s, this serial dramatizes an epic romance.

“Cigarette Girl” is an artistic and emotive voyage brought to life by renowned filmmakers Kamila Andini as well as Ifa Isfansyah for Base Entertainment.

Ratih Kumala, Kanya K. Priyanti, and Amba Rizki Ramadhantyo have among those accomplished group of screenwriters who, along with showrunners Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson, meticulously developed the story.

The narrative introduces us to Dasiyah, a pioneering woman whose mission to create the ideal cinnamon cigarette formulation defies convention.

Her accidental encounter with Soeraja initiates a love tale interwoven with historical events that will eternally alter their lives.

Lebas and Arum, their sons, are currently unearthing secrets that connect there past and present. Prepare to be engulfed by the intricate web of emotions, history, and secrets in “Cigarette Girl.”

