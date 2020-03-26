Chris Hemsworth Shares the Perfect Reading for Quarantine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In these days of isolation, everyone searches among their hobbies to make the days more bearable and disconnect from the reality, harsh and cruel, that this pandemic has put on the table. The celebrities They are not an exception, with the peculiarity that what they do during their quarantine has great echo thanks to social networks. There are those who are overturning with the challenge who travel Instagram to raise awareness of the importance of being on Houseothers prefer Cook and some are encouraged to share their routines sport to keep fit during the days of insulation at home. There are also those who give us ideas to choose what read these days.

Among them is Chris Hemsworth. The Australian, married to actress Elsa Pataky and father of three children, surely does not have much free time with his little ones, but still takes time for the reading. And he has not hesitated to recommend what his favorite book is these days: 'The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse'.

Chris has shown the cover and different images of the inside of the book accompanied by the following message: "Amazing reading, one of my favorites. It is for everyone, whether you are eight or eighty years old. 'The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse' @charliemackesy ".

The book collects the conversations of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse, four unexpected friends whose author, Charlie Mackesy, It has also become famous on social networks, in school classes and on hospital walls. A book full of life lessons that can be the best balm for these troubled days.