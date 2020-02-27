Chris Evans, Remake Dentist of The Store of Horrors

Share it:

Roger Corman I went for all. In love with the script of Charles B. Griffith for your thug ‘A bucket of blood’(1959), he soon found another idea of ​​the author with a nicknamed protagonist, unfortunate incident and macabre consequences useful.

After a shoot of just over three days (fast even for Corman) he came to us ‘The store of horrors’(1960), a very black comedy about Seymour, the clerk of a florist who drinks the winds for his partner Audrey, no matter how much an unpleasant dentist gets in the way of his plans. Everything will change when done with Audrey II, a carnivorous plant with a thirst for blood, but let's leave it there, that history is only sixty years old, we don't want to do spoilers.

Although for years he only remembered for being one of the first films in which he participated Jack nicholson (the dentist's client masochist who incarnated John Herman Shaner), everything changed when in 1982 it was premiered at the Orpheum Theater of the New York Off-Broadway ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, Musical based on the movie that featured music from Alan Menken and lyrics of Howard Ashman.

The experience was so applauded that, in addition to staying active to this day through different versions around the world, four years later it reached theaters ‘The store of horrors’(Frank Oz, 1986), adaptation of the musical with the wonderful Rick Moranis as an anthological Seymour Krelborn Y Steve Martin in the role of the dentist who has crazy to Audrey, one delivered Ellen greene.

Now it's time to renew and, although the one of 86 is still one of the best musicals ever filmed, Warner has been turning around a possible remake for years, which, for now, we only have rumors. Of course, they come with force.

Today's puts Chris Evans in conversations with the brand to embody Orin Scrivello, the evil dentist. The actor would share prominence with Scarlett Johansson (Audrey), Taron Egerton (Seymour) Y Billy porter, who will spread the word to Audrey II.

With script Matthew Robinson (‘Amazing but fake’, ‘Monster Trucks’) and address Greg Berlanti (‘Like life itself’, ‘With love, Simon’), little else is known about this remake that, if it had developed in Spain, it would have Berto Romero a sublime Seymour.