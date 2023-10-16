Chicago Fire Season 12: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 12 of Chicago Fire is coming, and that means more of the same high-octane action and gripping drama you’ve come to expect from the show. Fans of the hit TV show are eager to find out what the heroic staff at Firehouse 51 will get themselves into next. Chicago Fire has captured viewers all over the world with its realistic depiction of the everyday life and courageous acts of these first responders, as well as its intriguing plots and compelling characters.

The stakes get higher and higher with each new season, making people anxiously await the next installment. This article will discuss the forthcoming season of Chicago Fire, including its premiere date, cast, and plot.

Chicago Fire Season 12 Renewal Status

One of Chicago’s creators, Dick Wolf, is a master of the procedural style, which has always been a sure bet for attracting and keeping viewers. Wolf’s projects will have aired for a total of almost 80 seasons on NBC, as of the season 12 renewal confirmation of Chicago Fire (via NBC). It was no surprise when all the Law & Order and Chicago shows, including Chicago Fire, were renewed in April 2023, given the success of the parent series and its spinoffs.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire was officially greenlit weeks before the end of season 11, showing that the long-running procedural has the support of its audience to continue well into its second decade. There’s no reason Chicago Fire couldn’t go as long as Law & Order: SVU, which is celebrating its 20th season.

Chicago Fire Season 12 Release Date

Chicago Fire has been renewed for a 12th season, but it will be a while before viewers see their favorite characters again. After 11 successful seasons, fans are understandably eager for more of the show. There is currently no set date for its release.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire was scheduled to premiere on NBC in the fall. However, the network has drastically changed its fall schedule and canceled numerous shows, including this one, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

New episodes of Chicago Fire could be available sooner rather than later. The Writers Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a tentative agreement to terminate the strikes that have been going on for the past five months. Chicago Fire Season 12 and other NBC shows are expected to air in 2024 if the current deal holds.

About Chicago Fire

The fictional Firehouse 51 is home to the fictional Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad Company 3, Battalion 25, and Ambulance 61 of the Chicago Fire Department, and the show delves into the professional and personal lives of these individuals. Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, a man of remarkable determination, is in charge of them.

Chicago Fire Season 12 Cast

The following players are scheduled to return for Season 12 of Chicago Fire:

David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt. Stella Kidd

Kara Killmer’s return as Sylvie Brett

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

After the events of the season 11 finale, Christian Stolte’s future on the show is in doubt. Herrmann thought Randall “Mouch” McHolland was doing better in the hospital after he shot him, but then he saw him flatline as blood poured through his blanket. Even though there’s still hope for him, this wouldn’t be the first time a key character on the show was killed off by the writers.

Even though the star has taken a short break, Taylor Kinney’s long-term status as Kelly Severide remains uncertain. Fans who want to see him come back are waiting for developments, but with the current filming delays, they may have to wait a while longer.

Chicago Fire Season 11 Recap

Christian Stolte’s character, Randall “Mouch” McHolland, was left in a precarious position at the end of the eleventh season of Wolf’s popular firefighter drama. While Mouch, who was injured by shrapnel while on duty, appeared to have made a full recovery at first, he may have bled to death in his hospital bed.

In the meantime, Jesse Spencer’s Lieutenant Matthew Casey popped the question to Sylvie Brett, the paramedic. Sylvie’s answer will likely come in the next season. Sylvie’s adoption of a girl was another significant development. Meanwhile, Lieutenants Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s marriage is crumbling.

Chicago Fire Season 12 Plot

Fans of Chicago Fire are counting down the days until Season 12 premieres so they can find out how the show’s intriguing storylines develop. Will Sylvie say yes to taking her relationship with Matt to the next level? These characters’ internal development should make for touching scenes and interesting stories.

Stella’s search for Kelly will also have far-reaching consequences for her relationship with Kelly and the dynamics of Firehouse 51 as a whole. The audience will be on the verge of their seats waiting for this plot to wrap up.

Mouch was severely hurt, and his prognosis is now unknown. Is there hope that he’ll make it back to the firehouse alive? The mystery of Mouch’s health will keep viewers glued to the new season.

Chicago Fire Season 12 Trailer

Chicago Fire season 12 fans may have to wait a while for new footage. While the strikes are ongoing, no new promotional materials will be issued, but once they stop, a teaser for Season 12 could emerge as soon as the winter of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Chicago Fire Season 12 Episodes

Season 12 of Chicago Fire is currently scheduled to have the fewest number of episodes of any season of the show. Production for the season has been delayed due to the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which means that the season will probably have no more than 13 episodes.

Where to watch Chicago Fire Season 12?

If the strikes can be avoided, Chicago Fire might premiere on NBC as early as 2024.