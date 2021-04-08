characteristics, price and technical sheet

The spectacular gaming laptop from this manufacturer already left us very good feelings in its previous version, but now things get interesting with a Two Asus ROG at 15 FR offering even more power and performance.

It does so thanks to a truly explosive combination that inherits that unique dual-screen design. with up to a Ryzen 9 5900HX and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. Difficult to ask for more from a gaming laptop.

Technical sheet of ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Asus ROG SW Two 15 SE (GX551) Displays Principal: 15,6″ Full HD a 300 Hz 4K a 120 Hz Secundaria: ROG ScreenPad Plus touch screen 14.1 “(1.920 x 550) Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphic card Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6 GB GDDR6) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (16 GB GDDR6) Memoria RAM Up to 48GB 3200MHz GDDR4 Storage Patient 2 TB SSD M.2 NVMe drums 90 Whr Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 3 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2), 1 x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2) 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x RJ-45 GbE, lector microSD, auriculares Operating system Windows 10 Home Dimensions and weight 360 x 268 x 20,9 mm 2,48 kg Price From 3,099 euros

A design that is still beastly (and very eye-catching)

At ASUS they already surprised last year with a team that stood out for a dual screen design in which the main screen was complemented by a unique and remarkable 14.1-inch secondary display llamada ROG ScreenPad Plus.

This 14.1-inch diagonal touch screen allows you to display a large amount of supplementary information and also to be used as a control surface of different options both with the mouse and through its multi-touch support.

It is also possible to use with stylus, although its location behind the keyboard means that ergonomics and comfort of use are somewhat compromised in this scenario.

The keyboard is back flanked on the right side by the touchpad from ASUS that moves to that position and makes it clear that the ambition of this laptop is that we use it “almost” as a desktop in which right-handed users have the mouse in that position.

It is curious that in a team of this type ASUS skip the integration of a webcam, something that helps the screen frames to be very thin except at the bottom.

Almost unmatched power

We have two different versions of this laptop, counting the most modest with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and an RTX 3060, in addition to the Full HD screen at 300 Hz. The higher version, which will take a little longer to reach the market, is the that stands out especially for the power of its components and for its 4K screen at 120 Hz.

The renewal of the ASUS laptop is remarkable, because compared to the 10th generation Intel Core of the previous model, the leap to the powerful is made. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, CPUs with 8 cores and 16 threads of execution that claim to be the most advanced chips that the firm has right now in the laptop segment.

To that processor is added the also spectacular Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in its edition for notebooks, which is capable of putting its cores to work up to 1,645 MHz and which is very well supported by those 16 GB of GDDR6 memory exclusively reserved for graphics tasks.

Configuration is complete with a RAM memory that can reach 48 GB and a storage system with two M.2 NVMe slots that allow you to enjoy up to 2 TB of capacity and joint speeds of up to 7,000 MBps.

To cool all those components at ASUS have improved the Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) in its AAS Plus version, which allows the processor to increase its performance without impacting the noise generated by the ventilation system.

The new Arc Flow fans, with 84 remodeled blades and that are made with a new version of ROG’s liquid crystal polymer, an extremely resistant material that allows to reduce the thickness of the blades to 0.1 mm and that they continue working at high RPM without deforming. According to ASUS, this design increases air flow by 13% compared to the previous generation.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE price and availability

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is here available at a price starting at 3,099 euros in its base version.

The version with the Ryzen 9 5900HX and the most powerful graphics, the RTX 3080, hit the market in May or June 2021, and its price has not yet been finalized.