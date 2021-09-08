HarmonyOS: Android Replacement OS For Huawei

Huawei replaces the Android OS in their Phone with own HarmonyOS. Who knows whether it is rumors or not. For all smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and phones will having HarmonyOS soon. It is not a rumor, confirmed. Because on Friday event of Huawei Developer Conference, Huawei has introduced the world with a new operating system.

Further, they have included that, it is the cross-platform operating system and previously it is known as the Hong Meng. CEO of Huawei has disclosed the news about the Android Replacement of the OS. They will break the consumer partnership. From 2012, they are running with Google’s Android OS. About the HarmonyOS news reports are spread out that, In May US Government have started to blacklisting Huawei. Then Commercial Departments Does not allow to enter in the Entity list.

For all this Chaos that Huawei faced, behind that US President Trump is master. Who bans Huawei from US Communication Networks. Which means Huawei Can not buy any products from US Companies or they can not use US Based Tech.

Actually, HarmonyOS is an open-source operating system. Which allows in cross-platform devices too. It will take a few days to Huawei Migrate from Android to HarmonyOS. Because of the cross-platform nature, it will allow using app languages like Android, HTML5, and Linux.

Before Migrating Huawei is waiting for the Commerce Department Clearance and whether trump lifts the ban from Huawei. At that time, Catherine Chen who is Huawei Said that HarmonyOS was developed for Internet Of Things First. Devices such as Smart TVs, Then after messing with US ban they have changes the few lines of code and make it for smartphones also.

Huawei CEO, Ren Zhengfei is also filled with the positivity statement that HarmonyOS is about 60% of faster than Android OS. For that, they have also stated, for the home OS they need own Play Store Now.

With Immediate effect of the US Banned it from services, Google has stopped update in Huawei Phone. Commercial Department also has generated the general license late. Metter is closed when trump said the US Don’t want to business with China.