Chaos DC: Punchline debuts in 3 different comics, the author: "My fault, let's make order"

Punchline, the new Joker girlfriend made by James Tynion IV is Jorge Jimenez, was originally supposed to debut in Batman # 92, then in Batman # 89, and finally in Hell Arisen # 3. Of course this "triple debut" confused the fans and a few hours ago, the same author decided to write a message to apologize and clarify the situation.

The message, published by Tynion via newsletter, reports the following: "Many readers got angry about what happened with Punchline, and in particular for the tweet in which I said "happy for the release of the chapter in which they would have seen the TRUE debut of the villain". I understand the complaints and I apologize, and while I'm there I want to clarify what happened. Last December I was discussing with the story arc team Joker War and we realized how much a right arm was needed for Joker. The idea was to create the complete opposite of Harley Quinn and when Jimenez designed Punchline I was bewitched. At this point we decided to use it as soon as possible, or in chapter 92. Punchline, however, should also have appeared in the third issue of Hell Arisen, out about a month before; at this point we decided to make it appear for the first time in the final of the number 89, in order to make sense of its appearance in the other comic".

Punchline therefore appeared for the first time on a table by Batman # 89, the chapter published on February 14, 2020, and subsequently on a few pages of Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen # 3, the crossover released on the 26th of the same month. The actual debut remains set for Batman # 92, to be released on April 1, 2020.

In case you want to know more about the new Joker girlfriend instead, take a look at our in-depth news on Punchline.