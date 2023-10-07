Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of Chainsaw Man missed the action elements of the previous chapters, yet when the previous chapter was released, all fans rejoiced. Thanks to the intense combat sequences.

In the previous chapter, there was also a bizarre scenario in which an elder adult was converted into a devil and fought the newly introduced demon.

Fans were already struggling to comprehend the ongoing events when the Katana man abruptly appeared at the close of the chapter.

The latest chapter in Chainsaw Man has just been published, and the appearance of Katana Man has surprised the readers.

Unpredictable was the conclusion of the final chapter, which began with a battle.

Fans continue to ponder what the encounter among the Chainsaw Man and the Katana Man will deliver, as the new chapter nears its final release date.

‘Chainsaw Man’ is currently available in 15 volumes with over a hundred chapters. We decided to examine the entire publication schedule for upcoming manga chapters as the series is presently ongoing.

Chainsaw Man fans, prepare yourselves! The latest chapter of the manga is just around the horizon, and fans are already excited.

This article explores the advent of Katana Man and its implications to the Chainsaw Man universe.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Release Date

Please mark your calendars! The release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 is scheduled for October 11, 2023, and Katana Man’s arrival is expected to increase the hero’s difficulties.

To obtain the most recent chapter and follow on to the series, visit the official Viz Media webpages.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Trailer

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Plot

In the most recent chapter in the manga, tension escalates as Nobana or her classmates equip themselves with firearms, believing that Chainsaw Man himself granted them these weapons.

However, their joy is short-lived to be a police officer on the street orders Special Division 7 to intervene.

A demon, notorious for its contempt for children brandishing firearms, rushes into the room and quickly immobilizes the learners by fastening their clothing to the wall.

The Fiend issues a disturbing warning to the devotees, imploring them to concentrate on their studies rather than violence.

When one student responds with indifference, the demon mercilessly kills him, sending shockwaves by means of the remaining students.

The leader of the cult conveys his anger at Public Safety’s alliance to the Devils and resolves to confront the Fiend by fusing with the Justice Devil.

Katana Man, still enraged by their previous encounter via Chainsaw Man, disrupts the Fiend’s attempt to attack.

The countdown has begun, and there are twelve days until the release. The unedited scans and spoilers for “One Chainsaw Man” Chapter 145 have not yet been released.

Typically, these disclosures begin to appear in online networks such as 4chan and Reddit three to four days prior to the official release date. Fans are able to expect the release of these unedited photographs within the next week.

In Chainsaw Man chapter 144, some strong members from the Chainsaw Man Church armed themselves and secured the entrance as the authorities prepared to enter.

One agent entered the church through the front entrance, shocking everyone present. This agent was the true nail fanatic. The Nail Fiend mentioned the youth of the combatants and stated that children should not use firearms.

The elderly man in command of the church’s defense ordered them to fire, but the nail maniac evaded the gunfire and pinned certain kids against the wall.

The Nail Fiend then confronted the elderly man, who had struck a bargain with the Justice Devil and assumed a form resembling justice. Suddenly, one of the elderly man’s legs was severed.

Chapter 144 of the Chainsaw Man manga series starts with every member of the Chainsaw Man church amassing in the hallway with an arsenal of weapons to combat public safety and prevent the police from investigating the church’s cellar.

No church member was aware that so many firearms were stashed in the church’s cellar.

The progenitor of the church asserts that these firearms are the light conferred upon them to combat the darkness in the government.

A radio report comes in that an individual who goes using the alias of Special Division Agent number 7 within the Public Safety Department emerges from the rear of the church to fend off the members.

Despite this, the emissary appears more demonic than human. Half of the cranium is exposed and filled with nails, and he attacks everyone standing in front of him with two hammers.

Nevertheless, his dexterity is far superior to that of a human, and he manages to avoid every projectile fired at him and take down every gunman.