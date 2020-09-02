Chadwick Boseman worried about not being able to do Black Panther 2: John Kani speaks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Speaking on South African Morning John Kani, interpreter of T’Challa’s father in Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed some background on the production of Black Panther, which today take on a dramatic note in light of the disappearance of Chadwick Boseman.

Kani paid tribute to his colleague during the broadcast, which you can see in the link of the source, talking about their time together on the set of the film directed by Ryan Coogler: according to his statements, the late star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was motivated to make the project the best it could be, since he was aware that he might not have a second chance.

“It represented the incredible presence of an incredibly focused and absolutely motivated young man. He knew more than any of us what was at stake, and he was serious about it. He kept saying that we had a chance to make an all-black movie in Hollywood, funded by Marvel, and he wanted it to be the biggest hit possible. He kept telling us that we had to think of that movie as our only chance, a possibility that might not come up again. Chadwick was this kind of person“.

As noted, Boseman had already been recruited to reprise the role of T’Challa in Black Panther 2, currently scheduled for 2022 and still directed by Ryan Coogler. The actor’s death obviously left a huge void in the long-awaited Disney project and the entire MCU, and the possibilities for how to proceed now belong to a very delicate sphere that will need to be carefully managed.

For other insights read the memoir by Michael B. Jordan for Chadwick Boseman.