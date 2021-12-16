What Do WCW Mean:

WCW stands for World Championship Wrestling, which is a former professional wrestling promotion established in the year of 1983.

WCW was once considered one of the biggest and most successful promotions in North America and even owned by Ted Turner. However, after years of mismanagement and losing contract to broadcast their show on TV, they were bought out by Vince McMahon’s WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

It has been over 20 years since WCW got closed down, but today we will talk about some unknown facts about it that you might not know. So let’s get started without wasting any time further:

– Before WCW :

In the 1960s, Jim Barnett came up with National Wrestling Alliance(NWA), where a single governing body represented different wrestling territories. The NWA World Heavyweight Championship was the top title in the company, and it changed hands multiple times between wrestlers from other parts. This setup allowed for some of the most famous matches and feuds in pro wrestling history.

– WCW’s creation:

In 1983, Ted Turner decided to start his wrestling promotion and bought out the Georgia territory of the NWA. This gave Turner access to the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and he decided to rename it as the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. The first champion under this new banner was Ric Flair.

– The Monday Night Wars:

From 1995 to 2001, WCW and WWE aired their shows head-to-head on Monday nights. This resulted in what is known as the “Monday Night Wars,” where the two companies battled each other for rating supremacy. In the end, WWE emerged victorious as WCW went out of business in 2001.

– Goldberg’s streak:

In 1998, Goldberg became one of the biggest stars in WCW after he started a streak of winning 173 consecutive matches. This led to him becoming the WCW World Heavyweight Champion and helped increase ratings for the company.

Goldberg lost the title to Kevin Nash at Starrcade in December of that year.

– New World order:

In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash joined WCW under ‘Outsiders’ when WWE was on a hiatus. They were later joined by Hulk Hogan when he jumped ship from WWE. The team became notorious for their rule-breaking ways, which gave birth to the stable known as “New World Order” or nWo for short.

– Titles:

WCW had four different championships during its history, namely, Tag Team Titles, TV Title, United States Title, and Heavyweight Titles. At one point in time, there were over 15 different championships in WCW, which caused some confusion among fans concerning who deserved the titles.

– The announcers:

WCW had one of the best announce teams during the Monday Night Wars with Tony Schiavone, Bobby Heenan, Dusty Rhodes, and Jesse Ventura. They were known for their great banter on the mic, which made every match enjoyable to watch. Apart from announcing, they also did color commentary when needed.

– Goldberg’s Odds:

At Starrcade in 1998, Bill Goldberg was set to take on Kevin Nash in a steel cage in what fans thought would be an easy win for Goldberg. However, he lost via screwjob when WCW CEO Eric Bischoff lowered the cage door allowing Nash to escape, and then counted a pinfall on Goldberg. This led to a massive riot by the fans in attendance.

