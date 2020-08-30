Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr. and Lewis Hamilton remember the actor: “He was a hero”

Share it:

The tragic death of Chadwick Boseman has affected everyone, young and old, friends and acquaintances, colleagues and fans of the actor who with his fortitude and his interpretations has created a legacy that will remain long in history and in ours. hearts. And among those who wanted to remember him we also find Robert Downey Jr. e Lewis Hamilton.

“Mr. Boseman created the conditions for everyone to play equal, all while fighting for his life … This is true heroism. I will always remember the good times, the laughs, and the way he changed the game … #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman” he wrote Robert Downey Jr. on Twitter, sharing a gif of a funny moment that both MCU actors were starring in.

Downey wasn’t the only one of Boseman’s colleagues and friends who wanted to pay him a tribute; in fact, many have flocked to social media in the last few hours for remember the man and actor behind the Black Panther mask.

The Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton dedicated his last pole to Chadwick Boseman, revealing how difficult it was to concentrate on the track today: “It is a really important pole for me. I woke up this morning and read about Chadwick Boseman’s disappearance. It really shocked me and broke my heart” he has declared.

“It was not easy to be able to concentrate with this pain in my chest, but I told myself that I owed it to him, I had to go there on the track and drive perfectly, like he did for our people, and for what he did as this. superhero, showing the kids that it’s possible” go on “The little ones, if they can’t see, they can’t even believe it’s possible. And what Chadwick did with Black Panther really changed a generation and the film industry. […] And it wasn’t the only time either: Jackie Robinson and James Brown. He did so much, and while he was struggling with cancer“.

“So I wanted today to be perfect, to have a meaning, an impact, I wanted to mobilize all the necessary strength so that today could be a special day to dedicate to Chadwick. I feel truly honored to be able to do this“and concludes, with a final farewell to Chadwick “It was such a bright light. Wakanda Forever“.