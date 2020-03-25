CD Projekt donates a million dollars in the fight against the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

CD Projekt Red, creators of the series The witcher and next Cyberpunk 2077 They have decided to start a crusade against the growing coronavirus.

On the studio's fan page on Facebook, we can read an official announcement, showing that the developer has donated up to 4 million złote (about a million dollars to change) to combat the global pandemic in cooperation with the Polish NGO WOŚP .

Hi! We are all following the events related to the coronavirus. The number of cases is increasing and the health service faces more and more challenges. In these difficult times, every help counts, so for the past few days we have been wondering how we could contribute. We are not familiar with the purchase of medical equipment, masks or overalls, so we decided to cooperate with professionals with many years of experience: WOŚP.

Today, we donate 4 million PLN to fight the coronavirus, half of this amount as CD Projekt S.A. and the other half in private. The private part was financed by the main shareholders and the board of directors of CD Projekt. We would also like to thank all the medical service and everyone involved in the fight against the virus. Risking their own health, they fight for ours every day: their hard work is our inspiration. We also appeal to all who read this message: take seriously what is happening around us. Listen to the recommendations of those who know public health. Stay home to avoid catching the virus!

We recommend following quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus. It can be a perfect occasion to start or finish all those pending games that we had. The World Health Organization even recommends it.

Note: this news was originally published by our colleagues at IGN Poland.