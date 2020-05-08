Castlevania season 4 Cast and Release date

Share it:

Netflix’s Castlevania Season 4 Is Happening

Overview

Castlevania is an animated horror series on Netflix based on vampires. The last three seasons in three years have been a super hit with a fan following of millions and millions of viewers worldwide. With the fans agreeing on the fact that the series has one of the best English dub casts, they are excited to the fourth season. The maker of the series has confirmed his excitement and nervousness for the fourth season because season 3 has raised the expectations of the viewers so much that they will not settle on anything less now.

The cast of Castlevania season 4

No official announcement has been made in the cast of Castlevania season 4. But few names from the last season who are expected to be cast in this season include Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynosa, Jamey Murray, Theo James and Bill night and Jessica Brown. The trailer is not out yet but the sources say that the Dracula is expected to return And his son might be seen more fierce and scarier than him. We are still waiting for any confirmation on the story plot of the season from the production house.

Release date of Castlevania season -4

There has been no official announcement on the release date of the season but looking at the trends of the release dates of the previous season and the gaps they had been the releases, we are expecting it to be aired in mid of 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic may also delay its release due to unavoidable hindrance in its production. As soon as Ellis officially declared its release, the fans have been waiting to get the season aired very soon. Let’s hope it sustains the hopes of millions of fans and maintains its fan following.

