Carlos Rivera gives pizza to fans who lined up for his concert in Tlaxcala

The singer Carlos Rivera, whose career took off since its appearance in the musical reality 'The academy'He showed his fans that besides being talented he has a big heart.

This could be verified by fans who came to get tickets for the free concert that Carlos Rivera will offer at the opening of the Tlahuicole stadiumin his native Tlaxcala

It turns out that the quota is limited in the opening show that will take place on December 6; thus, hundreds of fans gathered waiting of being able to reach a pass that allows them to see the artist live.

As the lines were long, the wait lasted for many hours, so Carlos Rivera decided to have a affectionate detail with his followers.

Through your personal account of Twitter, Rivera He thanked his fans for the love shown and informed them that he would make a present to lighten the wait.

“My countrymen from Tlaxcala who are formed from today for Friday's concert tickets. Thanks for your affection. I promise you the best show I can give. I sent them a gift to make the wait a little lighter. I love you, ”was the message of artist.

Given this, the reactions were not long in coming, as his followers soon told him the great and considered person he is.

