Carlos Rafael Rivera on the challenges of the series soundtrack

After finding out more about the career of the protagonist of The Queen of Chess, here is an interview with Carlos Rafael Rivera, author of the soundtrack that accompanies the events of Beth Harmon.

The composer, Emmy winner, answered the questions of the ComicBook.com journalists and in particular regarding the possible difficulties in creating a musical accompaniment suitable for different historical periods where the series is set. Here is his answer: “That’s a great question, at first I approached this work in the same way as director Scott Frank, considering it as a movie. It is simply a single story divided into episodes. Being inspired by a book, a seven-part series is the best way to tell his story, you get to know the characters well, he even managed to expand Beth’s story compared to the book. Beth’s story begins alone, there is pain, a sense of abandonment and loneliness in a dull orphanage. On a musical level I wanted to start with two instruments such as the piano and the cello“.

Continue then: “But when we see what she imagines, everything is bigger, so I put the orchestra in. Whenever he thinks about his moves looking at the ceiling, the orchestra makes us understand the dreams he is trying to achieve“. If you haven’t read it yet, we leave you with our review of The Chess Queen.