Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: 14 minutes of gameplay of the game of Holly and Benji

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions was announced on Tuesday, to the delight of the many fans of the saga, which reached great popularity in Italy between the 80s and 90s with the name of Holly and Benji, and who is now experiencing a second youth thanks to the anime remake.

Today finally arrives also the first video of gameplay, which finally sheds some light on some preliminary aspects of the game. In fact, in the video at the top of the news you will find 14 minutes from the Italian version, which presents the subtitles and menus in our language, in which we show you a whole game between Nankatsu is Toho Academy, the teams of Tsubasa Ozora is Kojiro Hyuga.

As you can see from the video, the gameplay is clearly voted on the arcade, as was to be expected, and more than a FIFA or a PES similarities can be found with Mario Strikers, but this should not make you underestimate the game, which seems really fun, also because of the typical spectacle of the series.

Players have a stamina bar that they consume by making the iconic moves seen in the anime, and yes, if you are wondering, there is also the Shooting of the Tiger. Without anticipating anything else, we refer you to the movie and invite you to read our test of the demo of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champion. To learn more about the saga, take a look at our special on the video games of Holly and Benji published from the 80s to the present day.