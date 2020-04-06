Entertainment

Captain America: the month of June will be marked by a flashback

April 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Throwing an eye on the synopsis of the number 23 of Captain America, scheduled for the month of June, we learn the return of the hero's nemesis par excellence. In all probability it is the Red Skull, although the description of the register remains rather vague, not revealing the identity of the number one threat of Steve Rogers:

Captain America # 23 curated by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Bob Quinn, Alex Ross

"All Die Young" continues! A sanitation! A resurrection! A little redemption! And the return of Cap's number one enemy! "

The screenwriter, Coates, will end his run on the Black Panther later this summer, but in the meantime he has been dealing with Captain America for about two years. His work has often divided the fans of the character, and the screenwriter himself – in a piece written in 2018 – claimed to feel a great responsibility in the writing phase:

"Writing, for me, is about the questions and not the answers. And Captain America, the embodiment of a sort of Linconian optimism, poses a very specific question to me: why would anyone believe in the American dream? What is exciting here, it is not the didactic act of putting my words into Captain America 's head. It is the possibility of exploration, of avoiding the repetition of a voice that has tired me ".

A few months ago, Marvel confirmed that the future Captain America is a woman. Steve Rogers has seen the "end" of his adventures in Captain America "The End".

