Call the Midwife Season 13: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

Season 13 of the BBC historical drama series Call the Midwife. The series’ director was Syd Macartney. Nurse midwives in London’s East End in the 1950s and 1960s are the focus of this drama. The core cast of the play consists of Jessica Raine, Miranda Hart, Helen George, Bryony Hannah, Jenny Agutter, Pam Ferris, Judy Parfitt, Cliff Parisi, Daniel Laurie, Victoria Yeates, Jack Ashton, Linda Bassett, Jennifer Kirby, Annabelle Apsion, and Leonie Elliott.

On January 15, 2012, the premiere of the first season aired. On December 25, 2012, the second season of Call the Midwife premiered. Fans of Call the Midwife can’t wait for the next season and are eager for any details they can get. We know you’re eager to learn more about the next season of Call the Midwife, so here you go.

Call the Midwife Season 13 Release Date

The thirteenth season of Call the Midwife will premiere on BBC One on January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. After the episode has been broadcast, you may watch it again on iPlayer, where you can also see every season of the program.

Season thirteen will premiere on PBS in the United States on March 17th, Sunday. Call the Midwife, produced by Neal Street Productions, will return for a thirteenth season with eight one-hour episodes.

Call the Midwife Storyline

The midwives of Nonnatus House are the main characters of Call the Midwife. The show takes place at a time when midwives were widely used. The people of the United Kingdom have taken a strong liking to this kind of historical drama. In the episode, midwives play a pivotal role in assisting moms during childbirth.

The program takes place in an unspecified time following WWII. Midwives had a crucial role in caring for newborns since society was in disarray at the time. The series illustrates the challenges faced by the midwives during the whole procedure.

Call the Midwife Season 13 Cast

Two main characters on Call the Midwife are now shrouded in mystery. After having a mental breakdown in the middle of season 12, Lucille (Leonie Elliott) fled for Jamaica, and it is still unknown whether she will return, putting her marriage to Cyril in jeopardy. In addition, Nancy’s (Megan Cusack) daughter Colette has encouraged her to consider a job offer at a different hospital.

Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) also did not return for season 12, although Thomas did note that the door is always open if one of them would want to come back for an encore.

However, we anticipate the following to be included:

Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

April Rae Hoang as May Tang

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Linda Hargreaves as Mrs. Wallace

Archie O’Callaghan as Jonty

Dame Vanessa Redgrave as the voice of Jennifer Worth

And because Sister Julienne has made arrangements with St. Cuthbert’s to restore the midwife training program, new students will be joining Nonnatus House before the New Year, so there will be plenty of new guest stars and potentially more permanent recruits.

Call the Midwife Season 13 Plot

There is a plethora of forthcoming drama taking place in Nonnatus House. An early teaser from show creator and writer Heidi Thomas read: “The stories we tell are like babies—they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best with every single one.” The BBC announced on July 4 that Call the Midwife fans can expect all the typical turmoil in season 13. “Series 13 continues looking at challenging medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds,” says an official statement. The year is 1969, and a record number of newborns are being delivered in hospitals. The demand for maternity beds is still at an all-time high, but because of Nonnatus House’s efforts and the Sisters’ promotion of home births, Poplar is doing better than most. This show will include tales from the docks as well as the Sylheti and Nigerian communities. Areas of population plagued by poor housing persist, presenting the Nonnatus team with intricate social and health issues. Problems related to tuberculosis, tetanus, porphyria, congenital hip dysplasia, and cerebral palsy will also be covered.

How has the show been rated so far?

Readers want to know, first and foremost, whether the program is well or poorly regarded. When we see or hear something for the first time, our first thinking is, “How does it rate?” A show could have been rated as either outstanding or very good. The BBC series Call the Midwife, however, is not like that at all. IMDb gave the series an 8.6/10, Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 95%, and Common Sense Media gave it a 4.5/5.

Where can I watch Call the Midwife Season 13?

Call the Midwife Season 13 premieres on BBC One, where past seasons are also accessible.