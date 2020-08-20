Burn the Witch ready to debut: here are the color pages from chapter 1

Share it:

Tite Kubo is about to return. The Bleach mangaka announced in an event, along with Shueisha, that his manga will return with an anime that will conclude the story of shinigami and hollow, but also that he himself will dedicate himself to a new series. This is Burn the Witch which had already received a self-contained chapter a few years ago.

After intriguing us with that oneshot that was published in Weekly Shonen Jump, Tite Kubo returns to tell us about the world of Burn the Witch with a miniseries that will only last four chapters. The first of these will debut in a few days with 57 pages, but the first of these will naturally be in color, also accompanied by the cover that is reserved for the new series in the Shueisha magazine.

In these hours, it has been leaked on the net cover of Weekly Shonen Jump but also the color pages of Burn the Witch that allow us to witness the return of the two protagonists, Ninnie and Noel. Below you can see the two images obviously still in low resolution, waiting for the official release.

Burn the Witch will also debut on VIZ Media and especially on MangaPlus for European users, with the classic English and Spanish languages ​​available.