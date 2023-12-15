Buried In Barstow 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

As a result of airing Buried in Barstow, Lifetime Network finally got its first taste of darker, more gritty programming. It gives that flavor to the Howard Deutch-directed film starring Angie Harmon. Plus, it’s safe to say that Lifetime viewers are totally on board with this shift. Whatever the case may be, Buried in Barstow Part 2 might be in the works since the film left viewers hanging on a cliffhanger.

In this article, we will examine the potential sequel to Buried Barstow and dissect all the information we have so far. In this article, we will analyze the first part’s release and interviews to determine a potential release date for the upcoming sequel. Additionally, we will examine potential developments in Hazel King’s storyline. Thus, let us begin without any preamble.

Buried In Barstow 2 Release Date

The first episode of “Buried in Barstow” aired on the Lifetime Channel on June 4, 2022. The running time of the film is a respectable eighty-four minutes. Now we’ll show you the possible sequels.

Thankfully, word on the street from the original network is that production on a sequel has already begun. Considering the “To Be Continued” tagline in the conclusion, fans aren’t too surprised by the renewal announcement, even if the sequel has no formal release date. ‘Buried in Barstow Part 2’ is expected to release in late 2024, since production on the sequel has reportedly already begun.

About Buried In Barstow

The story of Hazel King is at the center of this action film. When it comes to her daughter Joy, Hazel is hell-bent on shielding her from the past. She was abducted from the streets of Sin City when she was fifteen years old and put through her hitwoman training. Her existence as a serial murderer comes to an end when she finds out she’s pregnant with Joy.

After being coerced into leaving the lifestyle, Hazel was compelled to resume her regular life. She moved to Barstow, California, to live a life of seclusion after having a daughter.

Ten years down the road, Hazel is seen as the proprietor of a BBQ joint in Barstow, California. Even though she wants to live a peaceful life with her kid, her tragic history as a heroin addict-turned-assassin keeps resurfacing.

She goes to extreme lengths, including beating and leaving her violent partner for dead, to protect her kid. When Hazel’s ex-boss asks her to undertake one more assignment, she gets herself embroiled with him. Hazel must make some difficult choices. Unexpectedly, she finds herself confronted with a long-forgotten secret.

Where does Buried in Barstow leave off? After everyone thought he was dead, the violent lover reappears toward the film’s conclusion. Her old employer is killed by Hazel. She is left to bleed out behind her cafe after being shot by intruders who remain enigmatic.

Buried In Barstow 2 Cast

We predict that Hazel’s character will make it to Buried in Barstow Part 2. As a result, Angie Harmon, who played Hazel King in Part 2 of Buried in Barstow, may be making a triumphant comeback. Leading ladies Kristin Polaha and George Paez will be joined by Lauren Richards and Timothy Granaderos, who played Elliot and Javier, respectively.

At this point, it’s safe to assume that these actors will be back for more. In addition to them, we are anticipating the addition of more cast members for Buried in Barstow Part 2 next year.

Buried In Barstow 2 Plot

It would seem that the first film just skims the surface. Hazel finally puts a bullet into Von, severing all ties to her past. She murders Phil as well, but in a cruel twist of destiny, she meets her tragic end in the film’s closing minutes from an injury. As Elliot discovers Hazel covered in blood amid a street, the assailants swiftly take Javier. Cut to the credits, and we see a “to be continued” notice.

There may be a lot of uncharted territory in the sequel. At its very conclusion, the first film left several loose ends. The first thing we don’t know is whether Hazel is alive or not. Her destiny might go in any direction, but most likely she will be alive. The meeting with Elliot must still take place if she is still alive.

Additionally, we will learn if Joy re-enrolls in medical school. Consequences will follow Von’s demise. Simultaneously, Javier’s life seems to be in danger, and we will also witness his result. As long as Hazel gets her way, Willy, Rudy, and Carl will continue to have breakfast at the café.

Buried In Barstow 2 Production Status

When asked about Buried in Barstow 2, Harmon said that production will start “in the beginning of June” in 2022 during an interview with Smashing Interviews. All we can deduce from Harmon’s comment is that it is now in the “in development” stage since this was the most recent news on the Buried in Barstow sequel.

Buried In Barstow 2 Trailer

The lack of trailers, teasers, or spoilers for the second half of the movie is regrettable, but it is understandable given that the release date has not been confirmed. The makers have completely overwhelmed the viewers. Until the show’s producers issue a formal announcement, fans have little option but to wait.

Where to watch Buried In Barstow?

The most effective means of delivering cutting-edge material across all genres are online OTT platforms. Many of them now provide an endless supply of programs, series, and more that can be conveniently accessed from anywhere on the globe. You may watch the suspenseful film Buried in Barstow on Amazon Prime, an over-the-top platform.