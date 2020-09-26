Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals her three favorite episodes

Years after its conclusion, Buffy The Vampire Slayer continues to be a much loved series by fans, not just nostalgic, and as it should be, each one will have its own personal ranking of the best episodes. This also applies to the protagonist, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who revealed her ideal podium on Reddit.

The actress, who became famous in the second half of the nineties for the role of Buffy Summers, recently took part in an AMA (Ask Me Anything), answering questions from fans. One of them was about his favorite episodes of Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

The actress mentioned first The Prom, of the third season, which he defined “beautiful and heartbreaking”. In the episode, the Slayer finds herself alone battling three hellhounds, while Xander, Willow and the rest of the group enjoy the Sunnydale High dance. As if that wasn’t enough, Buffy is also left by Angel. “I loved the whole story” admits Sarah Michelle Gellar, “I think it sums up the spirit of the show perfectly.”

In second place it places Hush, episode of the fourth season, almost devoid of dialogue as it focuses on Gentlemen, demons who deprive their enemies of the ability to speak. “It was one of the scariest moments“ recalls the actress, “but it was also a great challenge to make a silent episode.”

Finally, in third place The Body (season 5), episode in which Buffy and her younger sister Dawn are forced to deal with the death of the mother Joyce.

