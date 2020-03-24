Brie Larson is "obsessed" with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and talks about making a movie

Share it:

The premiere of Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes like a ray of light in times of darkness. This title of Nintendo Switch invites us to escape on our own desert island and, at the same time, proposes to interact with others virtually, something necessary in times of quarantine and social distancing.

Brie Larson, known for playing Captain Marvel at UCM, has participated in the promotion of the Nintendo video game by publishing her collaboration on social networks and declaring herself a fan of this charming saga. In addition, the actress spoke about it in an interview with People magazine about what this franchise means to her, beyond her recent collaboration. "I have been playing the game since Monday, I think, and I have had no one to talk to," Larson said. "It was really lovely having this special time to manage on my own."

"I'm already obsessed with #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! I've really missed Tom nook! If you are looking for lovely ways to spend time at home, I highly recommend you grab your #NintendoSwitch and run away to your own island now, who has iron nuggets who can give me? @nintendo, "Larson said on his Instagram account.

The actress also narrated in her interview how this saga already accompanied her in Nintendo GameCube and her good times playing with her sister. "My mother established a rule: Whoever finished their homework could play first. It was an amazing tool to get us to finish our homework." Furthermore, Larson stresses the important role New Horizons is playing during quarantine by helping people to relate. "Given the circumstances, we can connect over the Internet and go to each other's islands while we make a video call and talk about the game. It's just lovely."

The most curious thing of all is that, when the media asks about if I'd ever be willing to make a movie based on the Animal Crossing franchise, the actress is in favor of it. "Of course. I support Animal Crossing all the time, from start to finish. I think it's good for our hearts." If you want to know more about this title, take a look at our analysis of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or be amazed with the 10 curiosities that we have selected from the game.