Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, if you're sure they will be back together, astrology gives you reason, that's why

It is from the reunion to the SAG Awards 2020 between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, between speeches of thanks with double meanings and hugs as if they were old friends, that we do nothing but think of one thing: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will they come back together? Of course, between the SAGs and the Golden Globe evening there were signs, positive signs between the two but for us it is not enough. So who can better answer such a question because it predicts the future, if not theastrology? Even in the US everyone wonders and hopes that one of Hollywood's hottest and most glamorous couples, aka Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, may soon return to tread the red carpet as an official couple. This is why Cosmopolitan US asked his trusted astrologer, Lisa Stardust, to study natal themes, astral conjunctions and all planetary alignments to have a definitive answer. The stars have decreed that … Yes we could see, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together again! We obviously all already like this 😍. If until today, our astrological culture came to "let's hope we don't have Saturn against", after this oracle, we wanted to understand a little more. Ready to go into houses, Venus and Mars and eclipse?

Because according to astrology Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will get back together

Cosmopolitan US astrologer, Lisa Stardust, questioned the stars on what was the answer to the question: "Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will be back together after the SAG Awards? ". Thanks to hourly astrology and astrology, the answer has arrived: yes, they will come back together but they need privacy. And Lisa explained all the studies she did to get to this oracle.

Let's start by telling you that thehourly astrology is a branch ofclassical astrology which provides specific answers to specific questions. It is called hourly because the time is markedexact time where the question is asked and the place where the astrologer is. In this case, Lisa asked the question about Brad and Jenon January 22, 2020 at 10.15 am in New York.

Will Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get back together after the SAG Awards?

So building the paper, the burning response he received was … Yup. And this is the deepening of what came out.

Lisa says:

Jen is governed by the seventh house. Venus is exalted in Pisces, which means she is doing great and has high hopes for the future of relationship with Brad. In fact, she is currently happy with their situation. (…) Therefore, he probably wants to keep his situation with Brad low profile, while trying to understand his feelings. Which could be difficult given how much their reunion was exposed to SAG Awards.

And Brad instead:

Brad is governed by the first house in this theme. This means that it is following the flow of events. (…) it is fair to say that he is hesitant to carry on the relationship until he feels much more stable.

Lisa then goes on to say that there is a good chance that the two will meet again and that they are currently working to understand the state of their report. In the hourly astrology chart, the Moon rules the entire situation. His position in the tenth house is connected with public relations. This could mean that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may be concerned that their relationship is back in the spotlight and especially how fans will take this reconciliation. Obviously fine, so dear Brad and Jennifer don't worry and publicly declare your love, because we are not expecting anything else.

The analysis of the birth charts of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Lisa Stardust not only stopped at hourly astrology but also calculated the christmas theme by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. In astrology, each individual is characterized by his or her birth chart which depends on time, dates and place of birthso it's really a unique and very personal thing. This analyzes the position of all planets at the time of your coming into the world and can provide you with a forecast of the events that you could face during your life, also in relation to your personality. Admit it, after this explanation you felt a little Harry Potter at Hogwarts 😎.

Jennifer Aniston's birth chart

Jennifer Aniston born in Los Angeles on February 11, 1969 at 10:22 pm

Lisa then saw Jennifer Aniston's birth chart (born in Los Angeles on February 11, 1969 at 10:22 pm) and noted how the last two eclipse of the moon have meant a lot about Jennifer's feelings and behaviors. The first eclipse, which took place on December 26th, awakened Venus (planet of love) in Aries is Jupiter (planet of growth). This could be translated with the desire to change a relationship. Read: Jen's invitation to Brad at his Christmas party and he was also one of the last guests to leave. The second eclipse of January 10th, aligned his Saturn in Aries and this would have led to his desire for a slightly deeper connection in the relationship with Brad.

Brad Pitt's birth chart

Brad Pitt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on December 18 at 6:31 am

Brad Pitt was born on December 18 at 6:31 am in Shawnee, Oklahoma and his birth chart shows Saturn is Pluto connected to his Moon in Capricorn and Venus. Unlike Jen, the eclipse of January 10 brought an eclipse of his Mercury, Venus and Moon, which according to Lisa, would mean that he is eager to have a relationship but at the same time lives this thing with anxiety, perhaps precisely because of the media load to which he is always subjected.

So are we going to see Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together?

Drawing conclusions, there is an excellent chance that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will be able to get back together, but they must first clarify their feelings without pressure (especially Brad!). We just have to wait so what will happen in the coming months but their reconciliation it is written in the stars!

